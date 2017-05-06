Everton manager Ronald Koeman was happier with his side's second-half display against Swansea City, but acknowledges that they did not create enough to earn a point.

Ronald Koeman has admitted that Everton can have few complaints after seeing their winless away run continue, buy says that he is happy with his side's current league standing.

The Toffees fell to a 1-0 defeat to strugglers Swansea City on Saturday evening, leaving them without victory away from Merseyside since beating Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in January.

Everton also have just two away wins in their last 16 outings, but Koeman believes that their likely final position of seventh place is where he would expect his men to finish in his first campaign at the helm.

"I need to recognise [Swansea] had good defending in the set plays," he told BBC Sport. "We were more dangerous in the second part of the game.

"We didn't create a lot. We need to create chances for Romelu [Lukaku], support him - that was better in the second half. The difference between playing at home and playing away offensively is too big - if you don't score, you don't win.

"The season is 38 games, then you have your final position. Our position will normally be seventh, I am happy with that."

Everton, without a win in three games overall, return to action next weekend with a home match against Watford.