Everton have reportedly indicated that they are prepared to pay £17m in order to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

On Friday, Black Cats boss David Moyes suggested that Pickford would remain at the Stadium of Light for at least another 12 months, but it appears that a big-money bid could force their hand.

According to The Sun, Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is willing to offer the substantial fee as he looks for a new number-one stopper.

Maarten Stekelenburg and Joel Robles have both been given game time this season but with neither making the position their own, Koeman is ready to act.

While Sunderland languish at the bottom of the Premier League table, Pickford has been one of their few impressive performers, and his displays have earned him recognition on the international stage with England boss Gareth Southgate introducing him to the Three Lions setup.

Other Premier League sides are likely to hold an interest in the 23-year-old, but Everton hope that their early move and the guarantee of first-team football will give them the edge over their rivals.