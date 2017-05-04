Ronald Koeman admits that Everton are equipped to help winger Aaron Lennon in his recovery from his personal problems.

The England international was detained under the Mental Health Act on Sunday following an incident in Salford and is currently being treated for a stress-related illness.

Koeman refused to go into Lennon's condition in great detail but insists that the club is ready to give him the support he needs.

The Dutchman is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "Aaron has a stress-related illness and what happened is a private situation.

"We're trying to give him all the support (so) that he is coming back as soon as possible. We've had contact with his family and I think it's best that we keep it inside.

"It's best we keep it between the club, the player and his family. We try, like always with every individual, to help him improve as a football player.

"If he feels some problems with his mental health or other issues, we have enough people working in different functions in the club to help players, even with these kinds of problems."

Lennon, capped 21 times for England, joined Everton from Tottenham Hotspur in 2015 but has not featured for the Toffees since February 11.