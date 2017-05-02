Aaron Lennon detained under Mental Health Act

Everton midfielder Aaron Lennon lines up ahead of his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton and England winger Aaron Lennon is detained by police under the Mental Health Act amid concerns over his welfare.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 23:57 UK

Everton and England winger Aaron Lennon has been detained under the Mental Health Act amid concerns over his welfare.

The 30-year-old was picked up by police officers on Sunday afternoon after they were called to a location in Salford, where Lennon was standing at the side of a busy thoroughfare close to the M602 motorway.

Officers believed that Lennon was in a dangerous position and negotiated with the 21-time England international for 20 minutes before detaining him.

"Police were called at around 4.35pm on Sunday, April 30, 2017 to reports of a concern for the welfare of a man," said a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police.

"Officers attended and a 30-year-old man was detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital for assessment."

Everton added: "Aaron Lennon is currently receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness. The club is supporting him through this and his family has appealed for privacy at this time."

Lennon joined Everton from Tottenham Hotspur in 2015 but has not featured for the Toffees since February 11.

Ugo Ehiogu of MK Dons in action during the pre season friendly match between MK Dons and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stadiummk on July 28, 2009
Read Next:
Football world pays tribute to Ehiogu
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Aaron Lennon, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Everton News
Everton midfielder Aaron Lennon lines up ahead of his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Aaron Lennon detained under Mental Health Act
 Leighton Baines of Everton during their Capital One Cup Quarter Final at Riverside Stadium on December 1, 2015 in Middlesbrough, England.
Everton left-back Leighton Baines: 'The club will strengthen'
 Enner Valencia in action for Everton against Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Everton boss Ronald Koeman happy with Enner Valencia display
Calvert-Lewin to sign new Everton deal?Silva: 'No offers for Harry Maguire'Koeman "happy" despite Chelsea lossResult: Chelsea edge closer to title with win on MerseysideTeam News: Two changes for Everton in Chelsea clash
Live Commentary: Everton 0-3 Chelsea - as it happenedEverton 'jump queue for Nigerian youngster'Koeman: 'Change of mentality required'Schneiderlin: 'Everton seeking revenge'Preview: Everton vs. Chelsea
> Everton Homepage
More England News
Everton midfielder Aaron Lennon lines up ahead of his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Aaron Lennon detained under Mental Health Act
 Ugo Ehiogu of MK Dons in action during the pre season friendly match between MK Dons and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stadiummk on July 28, 2009
Gareth Southgate "stunned" by death of ex-teammate Ugo Ehiogu
 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Marcus Rashford should not play in Under-21 Euros'
Football world pays tribute to EhioguButland "ready to go" after recovering from injuryYoung not giving up hope of England recallBrazil return to top of FIFA world rankingsKlopp 'doesn't blame' Southgate for Lallana injury
Conte: 'I feel sympathy for Allardyce'Agnew: 'Gibson can go as far as he wants'Southgate holds 'clear-the-air talks' with KloppDyche: 'Keane will benefit from England caps'FA launches £999 Wembley season tickets
> England Homepage


 