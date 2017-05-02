Everton and England winger Aaron Lennon is detained by police under the Mental Health Act amid concerns over his welfare.

The 30-year-old was picked up by police officers on Sunday afternoon after they were called to a location in Salford, where Lennon was standing at the side of a busy thoroughfare close to the M602 motorway.

Officers believed that Lennon was in a dangerous position and negotiated with the 21-time England international for 20 minutes before detaining him.

"Police were called at around 4.35pm on Sunday, April 30, 2017 to reports of a concern for the welfare of a man," said a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police.

"Officers attended and a 30-year-old man was detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital for assessment."

Everton added: "Aaron Lennon is currently receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness. The club is supporting him through this and his family has appealed for privacy at this time."

Lennon joined Everton from Tottenham Hotspur in 2015 but has not featured for the Toffees since February 11.