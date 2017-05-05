New Transfer Talk header

David Moyes concedes that Jermain Defoe could leave

Sunderland's Jermain Defoe during the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
David Moyes admits that losing Jermain Defoe this summer "is possible", but plays down suggestions that the club will cash in on young keeper Jordan Pickford.
By , Football League Correspondent
Sunderland manager David Moyes has admitted that Jermain Defoe's future is out of his hands, but is more hopeful of keeping hold of in-demand goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The Black Cats' relegation to the Championship after a 10-year stay in the Premier League could see certain players offloaded at the end of the season to generate funds.

Defoe is among those to have been linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light, with West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis revealing on Friday that he would be interested in signing the veteran striker, while Pickford is said to be on the radar of Chelsea and Everton.

Moyes concedes that Defoe may be on his way this summer, but it is a different matter when it comes to young keeper Pickford.

"We can only lose the ones who are out of contract," he told reporters. "Jordan Pickford is in contract, so there's nothing to say we'll lose Jordan. Jermain Defoe has a clause in his contract, so that's possible."

Moyes will remain in charge of Sunderland next season, despite seeing his position come under threat following last weekend's 1-0 loss to Bournemouth.

Sunderland's Jermain Defoe during the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
