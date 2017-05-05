David Moyes confirms that he will stay on as Sunderland manager next season, despite the club's relegation from the Premier League.

The Black Cats were relegated from the Premier League after a 1-0 defeat against Bournemouth on April 29, with many fans calling for the Scot to leave the club.

However, when asked by BBC Sport at Friday's press conference whether he would stay on at the Stadium of Light, Moyes said: "Yes.

"I met with Martin Bain and Ellis Short this week and we had initial discussions about how we move forward. We will meet again in a few weeks.

"We need to make sure we get a good bit of momentum heading into next season by winning a few games. Our performances have been good in recent weeks but the results haven't matched that."

Sunderland wrap up their season with away fixtures at Hull City, Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as a home game with Swansea City.