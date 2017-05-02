New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jordan Pickford: 'I would never join Newcastle United'

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford insists that he would never join North-East rivals Newcastle United amid speculation linking him with a move to the Magpies.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 20:55 UK

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has insisted that he would never join North-East rivals Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old is expected to leave the Black Cats this summer following their relegation from the Premier League, with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United having been credited with an interest in the England Under-21 international.

Newcastle have more recently been linked with the keeper following their promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking, but Pickford stressed that he would refuse to emulate Jack Colback in crossing the Tyne-Wear divide.

"Jack's playing on the other side of the water these days unfortunately. I would never do that," he told reporters.

"I couldn't do it myself. I would never go to Newcastle. [Leaving Sunderland] is not something I've looked at yet and it's not something I want to look at either."

Pickford has made 25 Premier League appearances for Sunderland this season despite missing two months of the campaign with a knee injury.

The stunning Jack Colback reacts to a missed chance during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace on April 30, 2016
Read Next:
Colback: 'We're in a great position'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jordan Pickford, Jack Colback, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Jordan Pickford: 'I would never join Newcastle United'
 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Sunderland to appoint Aitor Karanka if David Moyes leaves?
 Patrick van Aanholt celebrates scoring during the game between Sunderland and Aston Villa on January 2, 2016
Patrick van Aanholt "sorry" for relegated Sunderland
Ellis Short apologises to Sunderland fansMoyes refuses to confirm Sunderland futureResult: Sunderland relegated from Premier LeagueTeam News: Four changes for struggling SunderlandMoyes: 'No decision on future until summer'
Moyes: 'We have forgotten how to win'Howe: 'No sympathy for David Moyes'PL clubs 'monitoring Hull's Jakupovic'David Moyes happy with Sunderland displayResult: De Roon gives Boro slim survival hope
> Sunderland Homepage
More Newcastle United News
Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Jordan Pickford: 'I would never join Newcastle United'
 Kelechi Iheanacho scores with Jozo Simunovic in pursuit during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Report: Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic on radar of multiple teams in Europe
 Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Jamaal Lascelles to undergo groin operation
Silva: 'No offers for Harry Maguire'Atsu: 'We want to put pressure on Brighton'Hayden hails "fantastic" Rafael BenitezResult: Newcastle keep title hopes aliveTeam News: Benitez rings the changes
Live Commentary: Cardiff 0-2 Newcastle - as it happenedEx-Newcastle winger arrested in tax fraud probeRafael Benitez 'wants £100m war chest'West Ham respond to HMRC probeNewcastle's Charnley 'arrested over transfer dealings'
> Newcastle United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 