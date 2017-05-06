May 6, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
Attendance: 31,628
LeicesterLeicester City
3-0
Watford
Ndidi (38'), Mahrez (58'), Albrighton (92')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Walter Mazzarri: 'Watford paid for individual errors'

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri claims that his side matched Leicester City for large parts of Saturday's game and did not deserve to be on the end of a 3-0 thrashing.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 19:59 UK

Walter Mazzarri has slammed two costly "individual mistakes" after seeing his Watford side fall to a heavy 3-0 loss against Leicester City.

The Hornets suffered a third defeat on the spin at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon, falling to goals from Wilfred Ndidi, Riyad Mahrez and Marc Albrighton.

Mazzarri was particularly upset with the manner of the defeat, as Etienne Capoue failed to clear the ball for the Foxes' opener and Adrian Mariappa was caught in possession by Mahrez for the second.

Speaking to reporters after the match, he said: "The result is not nice, but I think it doesn't reflect how the game went. We committed two individual mistakes and paid for it. The third goal arrived on the counter-attack.

"I also think that our performance, for periods of the game, was at the same level as Leicester's. You can see, everybody can see, that we conceded because of individual mistakes. The performance until 2-0 was OK.

"Something that I think everyone needs to appreciate is even when we were 2-0 down, we're still trying to score. This is something that was very important.

"I'm just sorry for the result because it's too big for our performance. Their goalkeeper was great as well, and I think the game was decided on some episodes - because we could and should have scored in the first half and they didn't concede; we did."

Watford dropped down to 15th place in the league standings, with games against Everton, Chelsea and Manchester City left to play.

