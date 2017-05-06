Team News: Leicester City unchanged against Watford

Leicester City opt for an unchanged lineup as they welcome Watford this afternoon.

Captain Wes Morgan remains absent with a hamstring injury, leaving Craig Shakespeare to name the same XI that snatched a 1-0 win against West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

On the bench, Ahmed Musa is given a berth as Leonardo Ulloa drops off.

Watford, meanwhile, make two changes from their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Monday.

Injured defender Miguel Britos, who was substituted at Vicarage Road, is absent from the squad and replaced by Christian Kabasele, while captain Troy Deeney finds himself on the bench as Stefano Okaka is handed a start.

Jose Holebas, who missed out against the Reds, is absent once more.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs; Mahrez, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy

Subs: Chilwell, Musa, King, Amartey, Slimani, Zieler, Gray

Watford: Gomes; Mariappa, Prodl, Kabasele; Amrabat, Doucoure, Cleverley, Capoue, Janmaat; Niang, Okaka

Subs: Pantilimon, Deeney, Success, Behrami, Zúñiga, Eleftheriou, Pereira

