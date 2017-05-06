May 6, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
Watford
 

Team News: Leicester City unchanged against Watford

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City opt for an unchanged lineup as they welcome Watford this afternoon.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 14:18 UK

Leicester City have opted for an unchanged lineup as they welcome Watford this afternoon.

Captain Wes Morgan remains absent with a hamstring injury, leaving Craig Shakespeare to name the same XI that snatched a 1-0 win against West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

On the bench, Ahmed Musa is given a berth as Leonardo Ulloa drops off.

Watford, meanwhile, make two changes from their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Monday.

Injured defender Miguel Britos, who was substituted at Vicarage Road, is absent from the squad and replaced by Christian Kabasele, while captain Troy Deeney finds himself on the bench as Stefano Okaka is handed a start.

Jose Holebas, who missed out against the Reds, is absent once more.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs; Mahrez, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy
Subs: Chilwell, Musa, King, Amartey, Slimani, Zieler, Gray

Watford: Gomes; Mariappa, Prodl, Kabasele; Amrabat, Doucoure, Cleverley, Capoue, Janmaat; Niang, Okaka
Subs: Pantilimon, Deeney, Success, Behrami, Zúñiga, Eleftheriou, Pereira

Follow all the action from the King Power stadium this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Walter Mazzarri manager of Watford during the Premier League match between Southampton and Watford at St Mary's Stadium on August 13, 2016
Read Next:
Mazzarri: "We do not have a defence now"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Wes Morgan, Craig Shakespeare, Miguel Britos, Christian Kabasele, Troy Deeney, Stefano Okaka, Jose Holebas, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Leicester City vs. Watford
 Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Team News: Leicester City unchanged against Watford
 Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in action during the Champions League match on April 18, 2017
Danny Drinkwater: 'Leicester City can return to Champions League'
Gray, Mahrez 'to consider Leicester future'Shakespeare: 'No offers for Schmeichel'Shakespeare: 'Mahrez disappointed to be subbed'Man United in pole position to sign Schmeichel?Shakespeare delighted with "gutsy" display
Result: Vardy pounces to inflict another defeat on AlbionTeam News: Slimani on bench for LeicesterLive Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Leicester City - as it happenedVardy calls for "perfect" Shakespeare to stay onShakespeare: 'My future remains on back-burner'
> Leicester City Homepage
More Watford News
Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Leicester City vs. Watford
 Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Team News: Leicester City unchanged against Watford
 Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Premier League trio 'monitor Hull City boss Marco Silva'
Mazzarri facing uncertain future at Watford?Mariappa: 'Watford deserved a draw'Mazzarri: 'Watford unlucky against Liverpool'Result: Can stunner earns Liverpool win over WatfordTeam News: Lallana, Sturridge on Liverpool bench
Live Commentary: Watford 0-1 Liverpool - as it happenedAgent: 'Pereyra to remain at Watford'Lallana, Sturridge back in trainingMazzarri: 'Watford owner happy with me'PL clubs 'monitoring Hull's Jakupovic'
> Watford Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
League Two
National League Playoffs
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City35209669373269
4Liverpool35209671422969
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
10Southampton33118143944-541
11Bournemouth35118165063-1341
12Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
13Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
14Watford34117163755-1840
15Burnley35116183549-1439
16Crystal Palace36115204660-1438
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 