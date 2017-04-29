Apr 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-1
LeicesterLeicester City

Yacob (22'), Morrison (66')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Vardy (43')
Drinkwater (16'), Benalouane (52')

Result: Jamie Vardy pounces to inflict another defeat on West Bromwich Albion

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City celebrates scoring their third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City at The Hawthorns on April 11, 2015
© Getty Images
West Bromwich Albion lose for the fourth game in a row without scoring, going down 1-0 to Leicester City at The Hawthorns.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 17:06 UK

Jamie Vardy scored the only goal of the game as Leicester City beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 at the Hawthorns on Saturday for just a second away win of the season.

The Foxes can now relax in the knowledge that they will not face the drop this season, climbing four places to 11th after picking up a first win in six games overall.

Albion have now lost four games in a row and gone five without scoring for the first time in their history, meanwhile, again falling short in front of goal as they struggle over the finish line.

For the first time since joining the club in January 2015, a run spanning 86 games, influential midfielder Darren Fletcher was left out of Albion's starting lineup in one of three changes, while Craig Shakespeare brought in Shinji Okazaki for Leonardo Ulloa.

West Brom just about had the better of an opening 45 minutes that lacked any real quality until Vardy's opener, testing Kasper Schmeichel through a back-post header from Chris Brunt and a Nacer Chadli attempt from the edge of the box.

The two biggest talking points centered around referee Mark Clattenburg, officiating for the final time in the Premier League, as he showed yellows to Danny Drinkwater and Claudio Yacob when reaching into his back pocket would likely have been the right decision - particularly in the case of the former.

Drinkwater got some of the ball but followed through on Chadli, while Yacob needlessly caught Okazaki with a stray elbow soon after.

Just when the half looked to be heading for a goalless conclusion, Okazaki pounced when Albion cheaply gave the ball away in midfield and set Vardy free to do the rest.

The Englishman made no mistake up against Ben Foster, tucking the ball home for his third goal in his last three appearances at this ground and his eighth strike in 11 since Shakespeare took charge in February.

Albion striker Solomon Rondon, without a goal in 19 matches and the man at fault for Leicester's opener, glanced a corner narrowly over at the end of the first half and blasted right down the middle early in the second.

There was a more open feel to the game as Vardy burst down the left and sent in a teasing cross for Okazaki, which had a little too much on it for his teammate 10 yards out.

Craig Dawson, the scorer of two headed goals here against Arsenal earlier this month, then failed to convert when getting on the end of another left-sided corner as the hosts began to ask more questions.

Leicester were being given the chance to counter, almost adding a second through Riyad Mahrez after he stepped inside and blasted into the side-netting, while West Brom came close to a leveller when James Morrison diverted a James McClean cross down the middle.

Mahrez curled wide inside the last 10 minutes, with that proving to be the final meaningful act of the game as Albion lost for a third-successive home game for the first time in a year.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Read Next:
Vardy calls for "perfect" Shakespeare to stay on
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Darren Fletcher, Craig Shakespeare, Shinji Okazaki, Leonardo Ulloa, Kasper Schmeichel, Chris Brunt, Nacer Chadli, Mark Clattenburg, Danny Drinkwater, Claudio Yacob, Ben Foster, Solomon Rondon, Craig Dawson, James McClean, James Morrison, Riyad Mahrez, Jamie Vardy, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Jamie Vardy of Leicester City celebrates scoring their third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City at The Hawthorns on April 11, 2015
Result: Jamie Vardy pounces to inflict another defeat on West Bromwich Albion
 Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Leicester City - as it happened
 Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Team News: Islam Slimani on bench for Leicester City against West Bromwich Albion
Tony Pulis: 'Salomon Rondon needs a goal'West Brom closing in on Lincoln star Raggett?West Brom monitoring Reds defender Worrall?Fletcher 'not panicking' over contract Football world pays tribute to Ehiogu
Troy Deeney "happy to stay" at WatfordClement confirms Swansea interest in TerrySwansea to consider bid for John Terry?Pulis pushing for summer transfer fundsWest Brom remain keen on signing Terry?
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Leicester City News
Jamie Vardy of Leicester City celebrates scoring their third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City at The Hawthorns on April 11, 2015
Result: Jamie Vardy pounces to inflict another defeat on West Bromwich Albion
 Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Leicester City - as it happened
 Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Team News: Islam Slimani on bench for Leicester City against West Bromwich Albion
Vardy calls for "perfect" Shakespeare to stay onShakespeare: 'My future remains on back-burner'Huth takes social media swipe at SanchezWes Morgan "touch and go" for Albion matchPL clubs 'monitoring Hull's Jakupovic'
Craig Shakespeare: 'We are dejected'Wenger defends Sanchez after throw-in incidentWenger: 'Leicester made life tough'Result: Huth own goal earns Arsenal win over LeicesterJamie Vardy mansion 'under attack from foxes'
> Leicester City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
A-League Finals
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
15Crystal Palace34115184654-838
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 