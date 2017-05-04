A report claims that Watford, Southampton and West Ham United could move for Hull City boss Marco Silva at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Silva replaced Mike Phelan as head coach of the Tigers in January, and the 39-year-old has managed to drag the club out of the Premier League relegation zone approaching the final three matches of the season.

According to The Telegraph, Silva's work at the KCOM Stadium has not gone unnoticed, with Watford, Southampton and West Ham all admirers of the former Olympiacos head coach.

The same report claims that managers Walter Mazzarri and Claude Puel are both under pressure at Watford and Southampton respectively, while Slaven Bilic's future at the London Stadium will be discussed at the end of the season.

Silva, who stepped into management with Portuguese outfit Estoril in 2011, has won eight of his 19 matches in charge of Hull, who will host already-relegated Sunderland in the Premier League this weekend.