Premier League trio 'monitor Hull City boss Marco Silva'

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Watford, Southampton and West Ham United could move for Hull City boss Marco Silva at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.
Last Updated: Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 13:42 UK

Watford, Southampton and West Ham United are all reportedly considering a move for Hull City boss Marco Silva at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Silva replaced Mike Phelan as head coach of the Tigers in January, and the 39-year-old has managed to drag the club out of the Premier League relegation zone approaching the final three matches of the season.

According to The Telegraph, Silva's work at the KCOM Stadium has not gone unnoticed, with Watford, Southampton and West Ham all admirers of the former Olympiacos head coach.

The same report claims that managers Walter Mazzarri and Claude Puel are both under pressure at Watford and Southampton respectively, while Slaven Bilic's future at the London Stadium will be discussed at the end of the season.

Silva, who stepped into management with Portuguese outfit Estoril in 2011, has won eight of his 19 matches in charge of Hull, who will host already-relegated Sunderland in the Premier League this weekend.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 