Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on Philippe Coutinho's injury, stating that he hopes that it is "not too serious".

The Brazilian suffered a dead leg after getting caught by Adrian Mariappa during the Reds' 1-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road on Monday night.

The 24-year-old limped off the pitch just 13 minutes into the game and returned to the bench with ice strapped to his right thigh.

"He has a dead leg," Klopp told reporters in his post-match press conference. "Hopefully it's not too serious but of course it's really painful and no chance [he could continue]. Everybody could see he tried hard, but no chance."

The Reds keep third place in the Premier League table with three games left to play, but their position in the top four is not yet secure.

Manchester City sit three points drift, while Manchester United sit four, but both clubs have a game in hand on Liverpool.