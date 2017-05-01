Watford defender Adrian Mariappa claims that his side deserved a draw from their 1-0 defeat at home to Liverpool.

The Hornets matched Liverpool for long spells of the contest, but a memorable overhead kick from Emre Can on the stroke of half time proved to be enough for the Reds to come away with all three points.

Watford almost rescued a draw in stoppage time when Sebastian Prodl rattled the crossbar, and Mariappa admitted that his side were "very disappointed" to have come away with nothing.

"It is a game of fine margins. When you are playing against such good opposition they punish you for mistakes," he told reporters.

"The quality of the goal is just one of those things. We are very disappointed. We will definitely look at it, there is always something you can do as a defender. It is one of those things and see what we can learn from it going forward. Conceding before half-time is not great but I thought the lads dealt with it well.

"At the end I thought we were pushing them. We were unlucky not to come away with a draw. Sometimes it hits the bar and drops down to someone else. We will have to lick our wounds and try and get a result on Saturday against Leicester. We are trying to get as many points as we can."

Watford face away trips to Leicester City, Everton and Chelsea before finishing their season at home to Manchester City.