May 6, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
Attendance: 20,827
SwanseaSwansea City
1-0
Everton
Llorente (29')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Result: Fernando Llorente drags Swansea City out of bottom three

Swansea City beat Everton 1-0 at the Liberty Stadium to climb above Hull City and out of the relegation zone.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 19:38 UK

Fernando Llorente scored his 13th Premier League goal of the season to help Swansea City to a crucial 1-0 victory over Everton at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Swans maintained their impressive run of form against the Toffees, making it six without defeat in this fixture thanks to Llorente's close-range header 29 minutes in.

A shock defeat for Hull City at home to relegated Sunderland earlier in the day left the door open for Swansea to climb out of the drop zone, with the Welsh outfit's victory taking them a point above the Tigers with two games to play.

Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017© SilverHub

A cagey opening quarter to the game saw both sides struggle to create any real sort of openings, but when Llorente's big moment arrived he made no mistake by heading Jordan Ayew's cross past Maarten Stekelenburg.

Swans defender Alfie Mawson came close to adding a second moments later, only for Mason Holgate to produce a fine block from point-blank range.

Ayew was denied by the foot of the post from his volleyed attempt as the relegation-threatened home side pressed for another, while up the other end Romelu Lukaku flashed the ball across the face of goal.

Lukaku tried his own luck 65 minutes in when testing Lukasz Fabianski with a firm shot on goal, but it was proving to be a testing evening for the Belgian forward.

Fernando Llorente heads in during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017© SilverHub

A chance came and went for matchwinner Llorente to double his tally, rising highest to meet Gylfi Sigurdsson's corner but failing to find a way past Stekelenburg on this occasion.

Everton's best chance of rescuing a point arrived in the final 10 minutes, with Kevin Mirallas heading wide from a Ross Barkley free kick, while Mawson was well positioned to clear Lukaku's shot off the line.

Swansea were able to see out the closing seconds to make sure of the win, ensuring that Everton - winless on their travels since January - remain rooted in seventh place.

Swansea player Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
Read Next:
Sigurdsson "completely focused" on Swans
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Fernando Llorente, Jordan Ayew, Maarten Stekelenburg, Alfie Mawson, Mason Holgate, Romelu Lukaku, Lukasz Fabianski, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Kevin Mirallas, Ross Barkley, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Result: Fernando Llorente drags Swansea City out of bottom three
 Everton midfielder Gareth Barry in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Team News: Gareth Barry, Kevin Mirallas in for Everton
 Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Paul Clement hails "gritty" victory over Everton
Swansea City keen for Paul Clement stay?Sigurdsson "completely focused" on SwansYoung bemoans dropped points at homeSigurdsson: 'Hull can't afford to slip up'Clement "very proud" of Swansea players
Clement: 'Fabianski furious with penalty'Result: Man United held at home by SwanseaTeam News: Four changes for Man UnitedLive Commentary: Man United 1-1 Swansea - as it happenedPreview: Man Utd vs. Swansea
> Swansea City Homepage
More Everton News
Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Result: Fernando Llorente drags Swansea City out of bottom three
 Everton full-back Seamus Coleman in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Seamus Coleman signs new five-year contract with Everton
 Everton midfielder Gareth Barry in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Team News: Gareth Barry, Kevin Mirallas in for Everton
Everton favourites to sign Pickford?Everton, Chelsea monitoring Musacchio?Koeman: 'Everton will support Lennon'Southgate: 'Players do not like showing weakness'Koeman confirms striker will leave Everton
Koeman: 'I won't be next Barcelona manager'Report: PL trio monitor Sandro RamirezCalvert-Lewin handed long-term Everton dealWest Ham show interest in signing Cafu?Lennon detained under Mental Health Act
> Everton Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
League Two
National League Playoffs
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
4Liverpool35209671422969
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Bournemouth36119165265-1342
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
12Southampton33118143944-541
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 