May 6, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
1-0
Everton
Llorente (29')
LIVE

Team News: Gareth Barry, Kevin Mirallas in for Everton

Everton midfielder Gareth Barry in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Gareth Barry and Kevin Mirallas earn recalls for Everton's trip to Swansea City.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 17:40 UK

Gareth Barry and Kevin Mirallas have both earned recalls for Everton's trip to Swansea City this evening.

The Premier League's top scorer Romelu Lukaku continues to lead the line for the visitors, with support from Mirallas - in for Ross Barkley - and youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Barry replaces Enner Valencia, joining Idrissa Gueye and Tom Davies in the midfield, while Leighton Baines, Ashley Williams, Phil Jagielka and Mason Holgate make up an unchanged back four.

Paul Clement makes just one change to his side following the impressive point at Manchester United last Sunday, bringing in Martin Olsson for Stephen Kingsley at left-back.

Jordan Ayew and Fernando Llorente - fit again after a stomach bug earlier this week - continue up front, while Ki Sung-yeung, Leon Britton, Tom Carroll and Gylfi Sigurdsson operate in midfield.

Olsson joins up with Kyle Naughton, Federico Fernandez and Alfie Mawson in the back four, ahead of Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks.

Swansea City: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Ki, Britton, Carroll, Sigurdsson; Ayew, Llorente
Subs: Nordfeldt, Amat, Kingsley, Cork, Fer, Narsingh, Borja

Everton: Stekelenburg; Baines, Williams, Jagielka, Holgate; Barry, Gueye, Davies; Calvert-Lewin, Mirallas; Lukaku
Subs: Joel, Barkley, Valencia, Lookman, Pennington, Kenny, J.Williams

