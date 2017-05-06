Gareth Barry and Kevin Mirallas have both earned recalls for Everton's trip to Swansea City this evening.
The Premier League's top scorer Romelu Lukaku continues to lead the line for the visitors, with support from Mirallas - in for Ross Barkley - and youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Barry replaces Enner Valencia, joining Idrissa Gueye and Tom Davies in the midfield, while Leighton Baines, Ashley Williams, Phil Jagielka and Mason Holgate make up an unchanged back four.
Paul Clement makes just one change to his side following the impressive point at Manchester United last Sunday, bringing in Martin Olsson for Stephen Kingsley at left-back.
Jordan Ayew and Fernando Llorente - fit again after a stomach bug earlier this week - continue up front, while Ki Sung-yeung, Leon Britton, Tom Carroll and Gylfi Sigurdsson operate in midfield.
Olsson joins up with Kyle Naughton, Federico Fernandez and Alfie Mawson in the back four, ahead of Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks.
Swansea City: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Ki, Britton, Carroll, Sigurdsson; Ayew, Llorente
Subs: Nordfeldt, Amat, Kingsley, Cork, Fer, Narsingh, Borja
Everton: Stekelenburg; Baines, Williams, Jagielka, Holgate; Barry, Gueye, Davies; Calvert-Lewin, Mirallas; Lukaku
Subs: Joel, Barkley, Valencia, Lookman, Pennington, Kenny, J.Williams