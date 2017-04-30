Manchester United miss the chance to move into third position in the Premier League table after being held to a 1-1 draw by Swansea City at Old Trafford.

A controversial Wayne Rooney penalty sent the home side ahead in first-half stoppage time, but Gylfi Sigurdsson equalised with a free kick 11 minutes from time as Man United missed the chance to move above Manchester City and Liverpool entering the business end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Man United boss Jose Mourinho made four changes to the team that started Thursday's Manchester derby, with Ashley Young, Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Rooney all coming into the XI.

The big team news came on the bench, however, as Juan Mata returned to the 18 after recovering from groin surgery, while was also a spot in the squad for 20-year-old midfielder Scott McTominay due to the absences of Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba and Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

As for Swansea, head coach Paul Clement made one change to the team that beat Stoke City last time out, and that came in midfield as Ki Sung-Yeung replaced Leroy Fer, while Sigurdsson and Jordan Ayew again supported lone forward Fernando Llorente in the final third of the field.

Man United's injury curse struck again in the ninth minute at Old Trafford, with Shaw limping off the field, leading to Antonio Valencia being introduced on what was supposed to be a day off for the Ecuador international.

Swansea had almost 70% of the possession inside the opening 12 minutes, and the visitors came close to making the breakthrough when a poor Eric Bailly clearance hit Sigurdsson and dropped towards the bottom corner, but the ball just missed the post.

The visitors, who were full of confidence, had an even better chance in the 14th minute when Llorente turned inside the Man United box before looking to pick out the top corner, but David de Gea was on hand to make a smart save.

Mourinho's side had a massive chance of their own in the 17th minute when Anthony Martial picked out the run of Lingard with a brilliant pass from a deep position, but the England international could not find a route past Lukasz Fabianski.

Rooney was next to come close for Man United in the 23rd minute after meeting a cross from Young, but the Red Devils captain headed over the crossbar as an entertaining contest remained goalless.

A brilliant piece of skill from Martial brought the home side another opportunity in the 30th minute, but the Frenchman, after dancing past the challenge of Swans centre-back Alfie Mawson, could not beat Fabianski between the sticks. Ayew then came close down the other end moments later, but the former Aston Villa forward could not beat De Gea.

Man United did make the breakthrough in the final stages of the first period, however, with Rooney netting just his fourth Premier League goal of the season from the penalty spot after Fabianski had been penalised for bringing Rashford to the ground inside the Swansea box, although the contact on the England international was minimal.

Rooney had a wonderful chance to score a second for Man United early in the second period, but the England captain, after meeting a low cross from Ander Herrera, struck a powerful effort into the back of his own teammate Martial.

Swansea then had a glorious opportunity to draw level in the 51st minute when Sigurdsson picked out the head of Llorente with a super free kick from a deep position, but the ball flashed off the top of the Spanish striker's head.

Man United picked up another defensive injury in the 60th minute as Bailly pulled up following a challenge with Llorente, and Matteo Darmian had to be introduced to the centre-back position as Mourinho's injury problems continued.

The home side threatened to score a second in the 61st minute when Martial sent a powerful effort towards goal, but Fabianski made another smart save as the Welsh outfit remained in the game at Old Trafford.

Fer and Jefferson Montero came off the Swansea bench for the final 25 minutes of action, although Man United were still in control of the possession as they looked to kill off the away side's challenge with a second goal.

Swansea had a penalty shout of their own in the 73rd minute when Martin Olsson went down inside the Man United box under a challenge from Young, but the free kick was awarded to the home side following the collision.

Fabianski kept out a rasping Valencia strike in the 75th minute, before Sigurdsson fired over the Man United crossbar down the other end as both teams had chances to add to the scoring at Old Trafford.

Swansea were level in the 79th minute, however, when Sigurdsson picked out the top corner with a brilliant free kick after a clumsy challenge from Rooney had handed Clement's side a set piece in a dangerous position.

Martial had a half-chance to send Man United back ahead in the 81st minute, but the France international missed the post with a rasping effort, before Lingard headed into the arms of Fabianski three minutes later.

Llorente had a wonderful opportunity to send Swansea ahead in the second minute of additional time at the end of the 90, but the Spaniard could not make contact on a brilliant Sigurdsson set piece as the points were shared at Old Trafford.

Next up for Man United is a trip to Celta Vigo for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night, while Swansea's battle to escape relegation will continue at home to Everton next weekend.