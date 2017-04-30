Apr 30, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
SwanseaSwansea City
Rooney (45' pen.)
Martial (19'), Lingard (44')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Sigurdsson (79')
Britton (15'), Fernandez (89')

Team News: Four changes for Manchester United in Swansea City clash

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Jose Mourinho makes four changes to his Manchester United starting XI ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Swansea City at Old Trafford.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 11:21 UK

Jose Mourinho has made four changes to his Manchester United starting XI ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Swansea City at Old Trafford.

Marouane Fellaini is suspended following his red card in Thursday's derby draw with Manchester City, while Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are dropped to the bench.

Ashley Young, Luke Shaw, Wayne Rooney and Jesse Lingard are drafted into the Red Devils team from the start, with youngster Scott McTominay making his debut first-team squad appearance on the bench.

Paul Clement, meanwhile, makes just one change to his Swansea starting XI from last weekend's 2-0 win against Stoke City as Ki Sung-yueng replaces Leroy Fer in midfield, with the latter named among the substitutes.

Manchester United: De Gea, Bailly, Blind, Young, Shaw, Rooney, Martial, Lingard, Carrick, Herrera, Rashford
Subs: Romero, Darmian, Tuanzebe, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Valencia, McTominay

Swansea City: Fabianski, Mawson, Naughton, Fernandez, Kingsley, Ki, Britton, Carroll, Ayew, Llorente, Sigurdsson
Subs: Nordfeldt, Amat, Olsson, Fer, Montero, Cork, Baston

Follow all the action from Old Trafford with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
