Team News: Four changes for Manchester United in Swansea City clash

© SilverHub

Jose Mourinho makes four changes to his Manchester United starting XI ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Swansea City at Old Trafford.

Read Next:

Klopp tells Mourinho to stop complaining

>

Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.

You May Like

Recomended from Sports Mole