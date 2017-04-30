Apr 30, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
SwanseaSwansea City
 

Jose Mourinho rules Paul Pogba out of Swansea City clash

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho confirms that Paul Pogba will be unavailable for Sunday's Premier League match against Swansea City.
Last Updated: Friday, April 28, 2017 at 13:56 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Paul Pogba will miss Sunday's Premier League match against Swansea City at Old Trafford.

The French midfielder sat out Thursday's derby with Manchester City due to a muscular injury and will not be ready to return this weekend, although he is expected to be back in time for next week's Europa League semi-final first leg with Celta Vigo.

Pogba is one of a number of injury concerns for Mourinho with the likes of Juan Mata, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo also sidelined, leading the United boss to joke that he could be forced to play himself and 19-year-old Axel Tuanzebe against the Swans.

"In this moment it's the only option we have: Axel, Eric [Bailly] and Daley [Blind]. I have to speak with them and see how they are and how they feel. I'm also training hard in the gym so I can be an option also. Mourinho and Tuanzebe against Swansea," he told reporters.

"[Wayne Rooney in midfield] is an option. We don't have (other options). We have [Ander] Herrera and [Michael] Carrick and nothing else. We are in trouble, but we fight. That's for sure.

"We didn't tell [January departure] Morgan [Schneiderlin] 'we want to sell you'. Morgan asked us, 'Please sell me. I want to go, I want to play every game'. To have lots of players not playing is something the players don't want. So sometimes there's always this dilemma of [wanting to] keep a bigger squad, but the players don't want to stay. Even sometimes young players, when they are not playing, they ask to leave."

Thursday's goalless draw in the Manchester derby leaves United just one point behind fourth-placed City.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 