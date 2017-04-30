Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho confirms that Paul Pogba will be unavailable for Sunday's Premier League match against Swansea City.

The French midfielder sat out Thursday's derby with Manchester City due to a muscular injury and will not be ready to return this weekend, although he is expected to be back in time for next week's Europa League semi-final first leg with Celta Vigo.

Pogba is one of a number of injury concerns for Mourinho with the likes of Juan Mata, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo also sidelined, leading the United boss to joke that he could be forced to play himself and 19-year-old Axel Tuanzebe against the Swans.

"In this moment it's the only option we have: Axel, Eric [Bailly] and Daley [Blind]. I have to speak with them and see how they are and how they feel. I'm also training hard in the gym so I can be an option also. Mourinho and Tuanzebe against Swansea," he told reporters.

"[Wayne Rooney in midfield] is an option. We don't have (other options). We have [Ander] Herrera and [Michael] Carrick and nothing else. We are in trouble, but we fight. That's for sure.

"We didn't tell [January departure] Morgan [Schneiderlin] 'we want to sell you'. Morgan asked us, 'Please sell me. I want to go, I want to play every game'. To have lots of players not playing is something the players don't want. So sometimes there's always this dilemma of [wanting to] keep a bigger squad, but the players don't want to stay. Even sometimes young players, when they are not playing, they ask to leave."

Thursday's goalless draw in the Manchester derby leaves United just one point behind fourth-placed City.