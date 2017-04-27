Apr 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
0-0
Man UtdManchester United

Jesus (89')
FT

Fellaini (83')
Fellaini (84')

Result: Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium finishes goalless

Manchester City and 10-man Manchester United play out a goalless draw in Thursday night's Manchester derby in the Premier League.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 22:02 UK

Marouane Fellaini picked up a late red card as Manchester United drew 0-0 with Manchester City in Thursday night's Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

Man City dominated the contest for long stages, but 10-man Man United produced an excellent defensive performance as the Red Devils continued their unbeaten run in the league, which now stands at 24 matches.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017© SilverHub

The big team news for Man City was the absence of David Silva, who missed out with a hamstring problem, but Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho were both fit, while Pablo Zabaleta and Aleksandar Kolarov came into the back four.

As for Man United, Paul Pogba's absence meant that there was a spot in midfield for Michael Carrick, who captained the Red Devils, while Anthony Martial was given the nod alongside Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the final third.

It was the visitors that made the brighter start in Manchester, and a dangerous Ander Herrera cross had to be dealt with by Zabaleta in the third minute as Fellaini threatened to send Jose Mourinho's side ahead at the far post.

Man City had the first serious opportunity of the match in the ninth minute when Aguero met a low Kevin de Bruyne cross from the right, but the Argentine's close-range effort somehow struck the outside of the post with David de Gea stranded.

The home side then had a half-chance in the 17th minute when De Bruyne delivered a stunning cross into the Man United box, but there were no takers on the ball from the Belgian, which deceived Mourinho's defence.

De Bruyne had a sight of goal three minutes later after finding some space in the final third of the field, but the attacker's effort was always comfortable for De Gea, before Claudio Bravo kept out a close-range effort from Mkhitaryan down the other end after the Man City goalkeeper had bizarrely palmed a Martial cross straight into his own box.

Man City had another half-chance on the half-hour mark when Kolarov delivered a stunning cross towards the far post after Man United had failed to clear their lines, but Aguero just could not react in time.

Aguero then tried his luck from distance after working some space in the final third of the field, but a diving save from De Gea kept the score level, before Man City's Argentine striker missed the crossbar with a rasping effort 10 minutes before the half-time interval.

Kolarov was next to come close for Man City, but the left-back found De Gea in fine form once again as Spain's number one turned the ball wide of the post to keep the score level approaching the latter stages of the first period.

Herrera had a glorious chance to send Man United ahead in the final minute of the first half when he met an excellent free kick from Rashford, but the Spanish midfielder somehow headed wide of the post as the pair entered the break at 0-0.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`© SilverHub

It was Man City that had the first shot on target in the second period when Sterling danced past a number of challenges before attempting to beat De Gea from a tight angle, but the Spaniard made another smart save, before the Man United goalkeeper kept out a strike from Aguero in the 49th minute.

It was the home side that continued to look the more likely to make the breakthrough at the Etihad Stadium, although Man United were a threat when they managed to feed Rashford in a forward position.

A rasping strike from De Bruyne just before the hour led to some Man City supporters rising to their feet, but it was the side-netting that the Belgian international found with his effort from distance.

A super cross from Sterling threatened to find the head of Sane inside the Man United box in the 64th minute, but the German international could not make contact as the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium remained goalless.

The pressure from Man City continued as the match headed for its final 20 minutes, and only a super defensive header from Eric Bailly prevented Nicolas Otamendi from heading the home side ahead from close range in the 67th minute.

De Bruyne struck one over the Man United crossbar in the 74th minute as the pressure from the home side continued, but there was a lull in proceedings 10 minutes from time when Bravo pulled his calf, which led to Willy Caballero being introduced between the sticks.

Jesus Navas and Jesse Lingard followed Caballero onto the field as both managers made attacking changes, but Man United were forced to finish the game with 10 men when Fellaini was handed a straight red card for an apparent head-butt on Aguero in the 84th minute.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Gabriel Jesus were then both introduced for Man United and Man City respectively in what was a final five minutes of attack versus defence.

Man City thought that they had taken the lead in the 91st minute when Jesus headed home from close range, but the offside flag stopped the home side's celebrations.

Aguero had a wonderful chance to win the game in the sixth minute of additional time after meeting a deep cross from De Bruyne, but the Argentine's effort was away from goal as the points were shared, which ensured that Man City and Man United stayed fourth and fifth in the Premier League table.

Next up for Man City is a trip to Middlesbrough on Sunday, while Man United will host Swansea City on the same afternoon as the pair continue their pursuit of third-place Liverpool.

Benik Afobe and Phil Jones in action during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho unhappy with "cautious" Jones, Smalling
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Pablo Zabaleta, Fernandinho, Aleksandar Kolarov, Jose Mourinho, Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera, David de Gea, Kevin De Bruyne, Claudio Bravo, Daley Blind, Nicolas Otamendi, Eric Bailly, Willy Caballero, Jesus Navas, Jesse Lingard, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Gabriel Jesus, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring in the Manchester derby on March 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 0-0 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium finishes goalless
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho 'tells David de Gea he can leave Manchester United this summer'
Team News: Jesus on Man City bench for derbyWayne Rooney vows to "prove people wrong"Agent: 'Only four clubs can afford Mbappe'Mourinho unhappy with "cautious" Jones, SmallingLucumi wants "dream" Man United move
Bailly: 'Mourinho key in Man United move'Manchester United 'hold Jan Oblak talks'Mourinho 'holds Raphael Varane talks'Ibrahimovic turns down United contract offer?Man United to target move for Chelsea star?
> Manchester United Homepage
More Manchester City News
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring in the Manchester derby on March 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 0-0 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium finishes goalless
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Pep Guardiola responds to Antonio Conte's transfer market jibe
Team News: Jesus on Man City bench for derbyAgent: 'Only four clubs can afford Mbappe'Sergio Aguero "gradually learning" to adaptXavi denies making Dele Alli claimsPreview: Manchester City vs. Manchester United
Silva "real doubt" for Manchester derbyGuardiola: 'Man City do not want Alli'Guardiola: 'Aguero fit, Jesus ready'Guardiola plays down Mourinho rivalryReport: Man City end Mbappe pursuit
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 