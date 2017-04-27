Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Manchester United.
The last time that these two teams met on a Thursday in the Premier League was back in November 1994, when Man United won 5-0.
Just one place and one point separates fourth-place Man City from fifth-place Man United in the Premier League table, while the pair are just two and three points respectively off third-place Liverpool with two games in hand.
Follow our live coverage of the Manchester derby from the Etihad here.
CITY: Bravo; Zabaleta, Kompany, Otamendi, Kolarov; Fernandinho, Toure; Sterling, De Bruyne, Sane; Aguero
UNITED: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Blind, Darmian; Herrera, Carrick, Fellaini; Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Martial
