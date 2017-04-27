Apr 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Live Commentary: Manchester City vs. Manchester United

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring in the Manchester derby on March 20, 2016
Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Manchester United.
Thursday, April 27, 2017

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Manchester United.

The last time that these two teams met on a Thursday in the Premier League was back in November 1994, when Man United won 5-0.

Just one place and one point separates fourth-place Man City from fifth-place Man United in the Premier League table, while the pair are just two and three points respectively off third-place Liverpool with two games in hand.

Follow our live coverage of the Manchester derby from the Etihad here.


7.22pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening in Manchester. I shall speak about Man United a little bit later, but let's start with the home team. It has been an up and down first season for Guardiola in English football, and his side will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

7.19pmAs for Man United, Paul Pogba's absence, which was confirmed by Mourinho at his press conference on Wednesday, means that there is a spot in midfield for Michael Carrick, who captains the Red Devils. Meanwhile, Anthony Martial is given the nod alongside Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the final third. Antonio Valencia at right-back is back in the team, replacing Ashley Young.

Antonio Valencia celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017© SilverHub


7.16pmThe big team news for Man City is the absence of David Silva, who misses out with a hamstring problem, but Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho are both fit, while Pablo Zabaleta and Aleksandar Kolarov come into the back four. Claudio Bravo keeps his position between the sticks, while Raheem Sterling is recalled to an attack which also includes excellent duo Leroy Sane and Kevin de Bruyne.

7.13pmTEAMS!

CITY: Bravo; Zabaleta, Kompany, Otamendi, Kolarov; Fernandinho, Toure; Sterling, De Bruyne, Sane; Aguero

UNITED: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Blind, Darmian; Herrera, Carrick, Fellaini; Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Martial


7.10pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the team news from Manchester. Both of these sides were in action at the weekend – Man City losing 2-1 to Arsenal in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, while Man United recorded a 2-0 victory at Burnley in the Premier League. Any changes?

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016© SilverHub


7.07pmIndeed, Mourinho's first league defeat as Man United boss came earlier this season when Man City won 2-1 at Old Trafford. It was the Red Devils that emerged victorious in the corresponding league game during the 2015-16 campaign, however, with Marcus Rashford grabbing the only goal in a 1-0 win. There is simply no downplaying the importance of tonight's derby at the Etihad, for both teams.

7.04pmTonight will be the 174th meeting between these two teams in all competitions. Man United lead the head-to-head 72 victories to Man City's 50, while the remaining 51 fixtures have finished level. In the league, meanwhile, Man United have won 33 Manchester derbies to Man City's 19, although Man City recorded a 2-1 victory when they travelled to Old Trafford earlier this season.

7.01pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live Premier League coverage continues from the Etihad Stadium, and it is a quite a big one as Manchester City welcome Manchester United for the Manchester derby. These matches are always important, but the current state of the Premier League table means that both teams will be even more desperate for the points tonight. It is Pep Guardiola against Jose Mourinho, Man City against Man United once again, and you can follow all of the coverage with us right here!

Your Comments
