Jose Mourinho takes a thinly-veiled swipe at injured defenders Phil Jones and Chris Smalling, accusing them of not having the right "mentality".
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has accused Phil Jones and Chris Smalling of being overly cautious after the central-defensive duo were ruled out of Thursday's Manchester derby.

Both players have sat out the Red Devils' last seven games with a foot and knee injury respectively and will not be fit in time to feature against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking earlier this week, Mourinho urged the pair to make themselves available for the huge showdown with City, but after learning that neither Jones or Smalling will feature the Portuguese has now taken a thinly-veiled swipe.

"It's not just about them," he told reporters. "It's about the philosophy and mentality around them. It's not just about them and you know we go with the players we have."

When asked to elaborate on his 'philosophy' comment, Mourinho said: "Cautious. Cautious. Cautious. Just a cautious approach. It's a profile. It's the philosophy of work. Just that."

Daley Blind is expected to start alongside Eric Bailly in the heart of defence, as United attempt to claw their way into the top four of the Premier League.

