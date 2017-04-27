Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is confident that he can still play a big part this season, vowing to "keep trying to prove people wrong".

Wayne Rooney has insisted that he has still "got a lot to offer" Manchester United and is fully focused on playing his part in the club's hunt for a top-four finish and silverware.

The England international started his first game for the Red Devils since March in the 2-0 win over Burnley last weekend, taking him to 10 Premier League starts for the season.

Despite his limited playing time under Jose Mourinho, and the growing speculation over his future beyond the summer, the United skipper is adamant that he has what it takes to continue proving his critics wrong on the field.

Asked about being written-off, Rooney told Sky Sports News: "I think that's happened for the last few years. All I can do is keep working, keep trying to prove people wrong. I work hard in training, and I just have to wait and get my chance, as I did against Burnley.

"I know I'm good enough to play at the top level. People have their opinions, which I respect, and I have mine. My focus at the minute is helping us reach the Europa League final, and to win it, and help us get to the top four. That's my focus at the minute.

"I think I've got a lot to offer, and as I keep saying, I'm looking forward to these next few games, get a few under my belt, and get to where I want to be at the end of the season and see what happens there."

Rooney has featured 32 times for United overall this season, scoring six goals - including in the win over Burnley - and setting up eight more for his teammates.