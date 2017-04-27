New Transfer Talk header

French agent: 'Only four clubs can afford Kylian Mbappe'

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Only four teams have the funds to sign AS Monaco's teen sensation Kylian Mbappe, according to a representative linked to the Frenchman.
French agent Pascal Boisseau has claimed that only four of world football's leading clubs can afford to make a bid for AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The 28-year-old is reportedly on the radar of an array of sides after netting 23 times in 37 games during his breakthrough campaign at the Stade Louis II.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admitted on Wednesday that he is a fan of the teen sensation, but Boisseau - who is said to be a representative of Mbappe - believes that only an elite list of clubs have any chance of signing him.

"There are only four clubs in the world that can afford him today: Barca [Barcelona], Real [Madrid], [Manchester] City and [Manchester] United," he told L'Equipe.

"Leaving this summer would be the worst thing that could happen to him. It's not a good year. Today he is flying, there is not a young man of his level. But, even if he is less good next season, Monaco will have offers at €100m (£85m) also."

Mbappe has netted in all four of Monaco's knockout-stage ties in the Champions League, helping to set up a meeting with Juventus in next month's semi-finals.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Your Comments
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring in the Manchester derby on March 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City vs. Manchester United
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Wayne Rooney vows to "prove people wrong" at Manchester United
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho 'tells David de Gea he can leave Manchester United this summer'
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring in the Manchester derby on March 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City vs. Manchester United
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Pep Guardiola responds to Antonio Conte's transfer market jibe
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
French agent: 'Only four clubs can afford Kylian Mbappe'
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Deportivo La Coruna 2-6 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho 'tells David de Gea he can leave Manchester United this summer'
 Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane during the Spanish league 'Clasico' football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 21, 2015.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho 'holds Raphael Varane talks'
Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 7-1 Osasuna - as it happened
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
French agent: 'Only four clubs can afford Kylian Mbappe'
 Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Result: Barcelona thump Osasuna to move three points clear at top of La Liga
AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
French agent: 'Only four clubs can afford Kylian Mbappe'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Arsene Wenger hints Kylian Mbappe is too expensive for Arsenal
 Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Result: Paris Saint-Germain into Coupe de France final with convincing AS Monaco win
