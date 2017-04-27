Only four teams have the funds to sign AS Monaco's teen sensation Kylian Mbappe, according to a representative linked to the Frenchman.

French agent Pascal Boisseau has claimed that only four of world football's leading clubs can afford to make a bid for AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The 28-year-old is reportedly on the radar of an array of sides after netting 23 times in 37 games during his breakthrough campaign at the Stade Louis II.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admitted on Wednesday that he is a fan of the teen sensation, but Boisseau - who is said to be a representative of Mbappe - believes that only an elite list of clubs have any chance of signing him.

"There are only four clubs in the world that can afford him today: Barca [Barcelona], Real [Madrid], [Manchester] City and [Manchester] United," he told L'Equipe.

"Leaving this summer would be the worst thing that could happen to him. It's not a good year. Today he is flying, there is not a young man of his level. But, even if he is less good next season, Monaco will have offers at €100m (£85m) also."

Mbappe has netted in all four of Monaco's knockout-stage ties in the Champions League, helping to set up a meeting with Juventus in next month's semi-finals.