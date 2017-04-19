AS Monaco reach the semi-finals of the Champions League after beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in their quarter-final second leg, for an aggregate score of 6-3.

The visitors came to the Stade Louis II eager to overturn a 3-2 deficit from the first leg at the Signal Iduna Park and trying to put last Tuesday's traumatic attack on the team bus behind them.

However, their preparations suffered another setback as police stopped their coach en route to the stadium, according to the club's Twitter account, which forced kickoff back by five minutes.

Once the action got underway, it took the hosts only three minutes to open the scoring as Benjamin Mendy's long-range effort was poorly parried by Roman Burki and the prolific Kylian Mbappe was on hand to slot the rebound into the net.

Nuri Sahin was unlucky to see his 14th-minute free kick hit the inside of the right post and bounce clear, and just three minutes later, Monaco were two to the good as Radamel Falcao made the most of a lacklustre defence to nod home unmarked.

Thomas Tuchel opted for an early substitution, taking off Erik Durm and bringing on Ousmane Dembele, and the 19-year-old made an instant impact as he increased his side's incisiveness going forward, as well as pulling the strings in midfield.

Dortmund improved considerably and, even though they were unable to score in the first half, it took them just three minutes from the restart to get onto the scoresheet, Dembele crossing in for Marco Reus to smash his first-time effort into the net.

Both goalkeepers proved busy on the night as the action ebbed from end to end, but with time running out for Dortmund to claw themselves back into the tie, Monaco were able to sit back, invite pressure and slow the game down.

However, they still had a chance to put themselves beyond their opponents' reach as Valere Germain, who had come on in the 81st minute, scored just 21 seconds later with a simple finish past Burki following a slick counterattack started by Thomas Lemar.

Monaco join Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Juventus in the semi-finals, with the draw taking place on Friday, April 21 at 11am BST - the first legs will be played on May 2 and 3, while the second legs take place on May 9 and 10.