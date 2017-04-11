Borussia Dortmund team bus caught up in explosion

Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
© Getty Images
Reports of an explosion near Borussia Dortmund team bus circulate ahead of their Champions League fixture.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 19:17 UK

Borussia Dortmund's team bus has been caught up in an explosion ahead of their Champions League meeting with AS Monaco.

Multiple reports suggests that Spanish defender Marc Bartra was injured in the blast and taken to hospital as a result.

Local police and Dortmund's official Twitter account have confirmed the news, noting that the explosion occurred at the team hotel.

A translated Tweet read: "Bomb explosion on the team bus at the team hotel. Player in security. No danger in the and at the stadium. More information to follow."

German newspaper Blid reports that the incident occurred approximately 10 kilometres from the stadium, with the blast shattering the vehicle's windows.

The local police have issued a statement on social media confirming that they have place "strong forces on the ground" in response to the incident, but adding "the situation is still unclear".

This evening's match is said to be in "serious doubt".

More to follow...

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Man United 'eye Monaco duo'
