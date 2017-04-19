Borussia Dortmund kickoff delayed by police check

Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund is delayed by five minutes due to an apparent security check.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 19:27 UK

Borussia Dortmund's Champions League fixture at AS Monaco has been delayed by five minutes due to a seemingly unscheduled security check.

The match in the South of France had its kickoff moved to 7.50pm UK time after the Bundesliga outfit's coach was detained by police at the team hotel.

Dortmund announced the delay on Twitter, revealing that their bus was held for 20 minutes for reasons which were not disclosed.

The occurrence follows a serious incident in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final clash, in which the Dortmund team coach was damaged by a series of explosions, leaving one player with minor injuries.

Dortmund head into the match trailing 3-2 on aggregate.

AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim watches on during his side's Champions League last 16 first leg with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Jardim expecting improved Dortmund
>
