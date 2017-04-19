Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund is delayed by five minutes due to an apparent security check.

Borussia Dortmund's Champions League fixture at AS Monaco has been delayed by five minutes due to a seemingly unscheduled security check.

The match in the South of France had its kickoff moved to 7.50pm UK time after the Bundesliga outfit's coach was detained by police at the team hotel.

Dortmund announced the delay on Twitter, revealing that their bus was held for 20 minutes for reasons which were not disclosed.

Anpfiff erst um 20:50 Uhr. Die Polizei lies unseren Mannschaftsbus rund 20 Minuten lang ohne Begründung nicht vom Hotel abfahren. #asmbvb

The occurrence follows a serious incident in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final clash, in which the Dortmund team coach was damaged by a series of explosions, leaving one player with minor injuries.

Dortmund head into the match trailing 3-2 on aggregate.

