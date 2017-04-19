Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg between AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund.

Thomas Tuchel's charges travel to the Stade Louis II in the principality looking to overturn a 3-2 defeat from the first leg at the Signal Iduna Park.

Today's game takes place a week after the rescheduled first encounter, which was delayed 24 hours after several explosions went off near the Dortmund team bus and left defender Marc Bartra needing an operation for a fractured arm.

Please note that kickoff is at 7:45pm BST.