Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg between AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund.
Thomas Tuchel's charges travel to the Stade Louis II in the principality looking to overturn a 3-2 defeat from the first leg at the Signal Iduna Park.
Today's game takes place a week after the rescheduled first encounter, which was delayed 24 hours after several explosions went off near the Dortmund team bus and left defender Marc Bartra needing an operation for a fractured arm.
Please note that kickoff is at 7:45pm BST.
7.17pmIn Tuesday's Dortmund press conference, Tuchel told reporters: "We're more stable emotionally. All that happened last week has made us stronger. Now we have to play well and I'm convinced we can do that. We're ready and focused. We know it will be very tough, but we have the energy and confidence we need to get a result."
7.15pmNot the ideal start to the night for Dortmund, whose efforts to get the right focus for this game must have been difficult enough as it is - we'll keep you up to date with any other developments, but as it stands, kickoff has been put back by five minutes.
7.13pm
Anpfiff erst um 20:50 Uhr. Die Polizei lies unseren Mannschaftsbus rund 20 Minuten lang ohne Begründung nicht vom Hotel abfahren. #asmbvb pic.twitter.com/qPUlUVlp7y— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) 19 April 2017
7.11pmThis just in - Dortmund have tweeted that kickoff will be delayed by five minutes until 7.50pm. The club say the police held the team bus at the hotel for 20 minutes without any reason.
7.09pmDortmund have a mighty task ahead of them tonight - Monaco's tally of 23 home wins is the best in Europe's top five leagues, ahead of Juventus (22), Barcelona, Roma and Spurs (all 20).
7.06pmLikewise, Thomas Tuchel makes a a trio of tweaks from the weekend's 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Marcel Schmelzer, Christian Pulisic and Sven Bender all drop to the bench, while Erik Durm, Matthias Ginter and Raphael Guerreiro make the starting XI in their place.
7.03pmLeonardo Jardim makes three changes to the Monaco starting XI from their 2-1 win over Dijon on Saturday as Joao Moutinho, Thomas Lemar and Radamel Falcao are drafted in from the off, while Fabinho misses out after being booked in the first leg and Nabil Dirar and Valere Germain make the bench.
7.01pmDORTMUND SUBS: Weidenfeller, Schmelzer, Merino, Bender, Castro, Pulisic, Dembele
7.00pmMONACO SUBS: De Sanctis, Jorge, Raggi, N'Doram, Dirar, Germain, Cardona
6.59pmDORTMUND STARTING XI: Burki, Sahin, Reus, Guerreiro, Aubameyang, Kagawa, Sokratis, Piszczek, Ginter, Weigl, Durm
6.58pmMONACO STARTING XI: Subasic, Glik, Jemerson, Toure, Mendy, Bakayoko, Moutinho, Lemar, Silva, Mbappe, Falcao
6.56pmWithout further ado, here are the team news from the Stade Louis II.
6.54pmBut while the attack itself is being investigated by German police (and there continues to be debate between Dortmund and UEFA about being "forced" to play just 24 hours after the traumatic event), the focus now turns to the football, and who will join the two Madrid giants and one of Juventus and Barcelona in the semi-finals.
6.52pmAs Dortmund were making their way to the stadium, three bombs detonated near the team bus, shattering windows, injuring defender Marc Bartra - who had to undergo arm surgery - and causing shock to the players.
6.50pmThe Ligue 1 side hold a 3-2 lead from Wednesday's rescheduled first leg at the Signal Iduna Park, Kylian Mbappe impressing with a brace. But the encounter was overshadowed by what had happened on the day before, when the game was originally supposed to be played.
6.48pmThomas Tuchel's charges travel to the principality looking to overcome a one-goal deficit against Monaco when they visit the Stade Louis II for this tie's decider.
6.45pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the Champions League quarter-final second leg between AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund.