Apr 19, 2017 at 7.50pm UK at ​Stade Louis II
MonacoAS Monaco
vs.
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
 

Live Commentary: AS Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund

A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
© Getty Images
Sports Mole presents live coverage of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg between AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 19:20 UK

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg between AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund.

Thomas Tuchel's charges travel to the Stade Louis II in the principality looking to overturn a 3-2 defeat from the first leg at the Signal Iduna Park.

Today's game takes place a week after the rescheduled first encounter, which was delayed 24 hours after several explosions went off near the Dortmund team bus and left defender Marc Bartra needing an operation for a fractured arm.

Please note that kickoff is at 7:45pm BST.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
7.17pmIn Tuesday's Dortmund press conference, Tuchel told reporters: "We're more stable emotionally. All that happened last week has made us stronger. Now we have to play well and I'm convinced we can do that. We're ready and focused. We know it will be very tough, but we have the energy and confidence we need to get a result."

7.15pmNot the ideal start to the night for Dortmund, whose efforts to get the right focus for this game must have been difficult enough as it is - we'll keep you up to date with any other developments, but as it stands, kickoff has been put back by five minutes.

7.13pm

7.11pmThis just in - Dortmund have tweeted that kickoff will be delayed by five minutes until 7.50pm. The club say the police held the team bus at the hotel for 20 minutes without any reason.

7.09pmDortmund have a mighty task ahead of them tonight - Monaco's tally of 23 home wins is the best in Europe's top five leagues, ahead of Juventus (22), Barcelona, Roma and Spurs (all 20).

7.06pmLikewise, Thomas Tuchel makes a a trio of tweaks from the weekend's 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Marcel Schmelzer, Christian Pulisic and Sven Bender all drop to the bench, while Erik Durm, Matthias Ginter and Raphael Guerreiro make the starting XI in their place.

7.03pmLeonardo Jardim makes three changes to the Monaco starting XI from their 2-1 win over Dijon on Saturday as Joao Moutinho, Thomas Lemar and Radamel Falcao are drafted in from the off, while Fabinho misses out after being booked in the first leg and Nabil Dirar and Valere Germain make the bench.

7.01pmDORTMUND SUBS: Weidenfeller, Schmelzer, Merino, Bender, Castro, Pulisic, Dembele

7.00pmMONACO SUBS: De Sanctis, Jorge, Raggi, N'Doram, Dirar, Germain, Cardona

6.59pmDORTMUND STARTING XI: Burki, Sahin, Reus, Guerreiro, Aubameyang, Kagawa, Sokratis, Piszczek, Ginter, Weigl, Durm

6.58pmMONACO STARTING XI: Subasic, Glik, Jemerson, Toure, Mendy, Bakayoko, Moutinho, Lemar, Silva, Mbappe, Falcao

6.56pmWithout further ado, here are the team news from the Stade Louis II.

6.54pmBut while the attack itself is being investigated by German police (and there continues to be debate between Dortmund and UEFA about being "forced" to play just 24 hours after the traumatic event), the focus now turns to the football, and who will join the two Madrid giants and one of Juventus and Barcelona in the semi-finals.

6.52pmAs Dortmund were making their way to the stadium, three bombs detonated near the team bus, shattering windows, injuring defender Marc Bartra - who had to undergo arm surgery - and causing shock to the players.

6.50pmThe Ligue 1 side hold a 3-2 lead from Wednesday's rescheduled first leg at the Signal Iduna Park, Kylian Mbappe impressing with a brace. But the encounter was overshadowed by what had happened on the day before, when the game was originally supposed to be played.

6.48pmThomas Tuchel's charges travel to the principality looking to overcome a one-goal deficit against Monaco when they visit the Stade Louis II for this tie's decider.

6.45pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the Champions League quarter-final second leg between AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund.

Thomas Tuchel gives instructions during the Europa League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool on April 7, 2016
Read Next:
Tuchel: 'Bus attack will make us stronger'
>
View our homepages for Thomas Tuchel, Marc Bartra, Football
Your Comments
More AS Monaco News
A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
Live Commentary: AS Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund
 Marco 'Rolls' Reus celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Team News: Marco Reus starts for Borussia Dortmund in crucial AS Monaco quarter-final tie
 AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim watches on during his side's Champions League last 16 first leg with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Leonardo Jardim expecting improved Borussia Dortmund
Silva 'dreams of Spain, England move'Tuchel: 'Bus attack will make us stronger'Jardim hails in-demand MbappeUEFA: 'Dortmund agreed to play rearranged tie'Result: Kylian Mbappe fires Monaco towards semi-finals
Team News: Dortmund name six subs after Bartra injuryLive Commentary: Borussia Dortmund 2-3 AS Monaco - as it happenedDortmund incident a 'targeted attack'Monaco offer 'full support' to DortmundSimeone 'concerned' by Dortmund incident
> AS Monaco Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Dortmund kickoff delayed by police check
 A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
Live Commentary: AS Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund
 Marco 'Rolls' Reus celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Team News: Marco Reus starts for Borussia Dortmund in crucial AS Monaco quarter-final tie
Jardim expecting improved DortmundTuchel: 'Bus attack will make us stronger'Dortmund to rival Arsenal for striker?Marc Bartra released from hospitalInvestigators: 'Dortmund attack may not have Islamist links'
Bartra discusses Dortmund bus attack ordealMarc Bartra out for month with wrist injuryKlopp "was really scared" for Dortmund playersUEFA: 'Dortmund agreed to play rearranged tie'Sahin will "never forget" Dortmund bus attack
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco32245390276377
2Paris Saint-GermainPSG33245469234677
3Nice332110255272873
4Lyon321731265392654
5Bordeaux33141094739852
6Marseille331491048381051
7Saint-EtienneSt Etienne32111293529645
8GuingampGuingamp33128134044-444
9Rennes331013103137-643
10NantesNantes33119133147-1642
11Toulouse331011123435-141
12Montpellier HSCMontpellier33109144755-839
13Angers33116163243-1139
14Lille33107163141-1037
15Metz3399153364-3134
16Caen3396183356-2333
17Nancy3387182544-1931
18Lorient3394203764-2731
19Dijon33611164152-1129
20Bastia32610162646-2028
> Full Version
 