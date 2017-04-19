Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel insists that his side have put the attack on their team bus behind them and will emerge stronger because of the incident.

Dortmund's coach was hit by explosions on its way to the Champions League quarter-final first leg against AS Monaco last Tuesday, with the Bundesliga side going on to lose the rescheduled fixture 3-2 a day later.

Tuchel's side travel to the Stade Louis II for Wednesday night's second leg knowing that they need at least two goals to progress, and he is confident that the players have now put the harrowing incident behind them.

"All that happened last week has made us stronger. Now we have to play well and I'm convinced we can do that. We're ready and focused," he told reporters.

"We know it will be very tough, but we have the energy and confidence we need to get a result. Our players are confident. We have a good mix between experienced and young players. We know what we need to do. We are here to win by two goals."

Dortmund will be without injured defender Marc Bartra, who required surgery on a fractured wrist suffered in the blast.