Apr 19, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stade Louis II
MonacoAS Monaco
vs.
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
 

Thomas Tuchel: 'Bus attack will make Borussia Dortmund stronger'

Thomas Tuchel gives instructions during the Europa League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool on April 7, 2016
© AFP
Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel insists that his side have put the attack on their team bus behind them and will emerge stronger because of the incident.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 22:38 UK

Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted that last week's attack on the team bus will make the club stronger going forward.

Dortmund's coach was hit by explosions on its way to the Champions League quarter-final first leg against AS Monaco last Tuesday, with the Bundesliga side going on to lose the rescheduled fixture 3-2 a day later.

Tuchel's side travel to the Stade Louis II for Wednesday night's second leg knowing that they need at least two goals to progress, and he is confident that the players have now put the harrowing incident behind them.

"All that happened last week has made us stronger. Now we have to play well and I'm convinced we can do that. We're ready and focused," he told reporters.

"We know it will be very tough, but we have the energy and confidence we need to get a result. Our players are confident. We have a good mix between experienced and young players. We know what we need to do. We are here to win by two goals."

Dortmund will be without injured defender Marc Bartra, who required surgery on a fractured wrist suffered in the blast.

Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Read Next:
UEFA: 'Dortmund agreed to play rearranged tie'
>
View our homepages for Thomas Tuchel, Marc Bartra, Football
Your Comments
More Borussia Dortmund News
AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim watches on during his side's Champions League last 16 first leg with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Leonardo Jardim expecting improved Borussia Dortmund
 Thomas Tuchel gives instructions during the Europa League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool on April 7, 2016
Thomas Tuchel: 'Bus attack will make Borussia Dortmund stronger'
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Borussia Dortmund to rival Arsenal for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette?
Marc Bartra released from hospitalInvestigators: 'Dortmund attack may not have Islamist links'Bartra discusses Dortmund bus attack ordealMarc Bartra out for month with wrist injuryKlopp "was really scared" for Dortmund players
UEFA: 'Dortmund agreed to play rearranged tie'Sahin will "never forget" Dortmund bus attackMatthaus slams Dortmund fixture reschedulingTuchel unhappy with swift reschedulingMourinho expresses solidarity with Dortmund
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage
More AS Monaco News
AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim watches on during his side's Champions League last 16 first leg with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Leonardo Jardim expecting improved Borussia Dortmund
 Thomas Tuchel gives instructions during the Europa League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool on April 7, 2016
Thomas Tuchel: 'Bus attack will make Borussia Dortmund stronger'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Leonardo Jardim hails in-demand Kylian Mbappe
UEFA: 'Dortmund agreed to play rearranged tie'Result: Kylian Mbappe fires Monaco towards semi-finalsTeam News: Dortmund name six subs after Bartra injuryLive Commentary: Borussia Dortmund 2-3 AS Monaco - as it happenedDortmund incident a 'targeted attack'
Monaco offers 'full support' to DortmundSimeone 'concerned' by Dortmund incidentDortmund keeper: 'We were all in shock'Dortmund 'in shock' after explosion'Explosive devices' behind Dortmund blast
> AS Monaco Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich29216271155669
2RB Leipzig29194655302561
3Hoffenheim291412356312554
4Borussia DortmundDortmund29158662332953
5Hertha Berlin29134123735243
6Freiburg29125123651-1541
7FC Koln29101094236640
8Werder Bremen29116124649-339
9Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach29116123741-439
10Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt29108112933-438
11Schalke 04Schalke29107123834437
12Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen29106134244-236
13Wolfsburg2996143042-1233
14Hamburger SV2996142953-2433
15Mainz 052995153747-1032
16Augsburg2988132846-1832
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 042984173150-1928
18SV Darmstadt 982953212157-3618
> Full Version
 