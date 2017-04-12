Apr 12, 2017 at 5.45pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
2-3
MonacoAS Monaco
Dembele (57'), Kagawa (84')
Papastathopoulos (16'), Ginter (40')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Mbappe (20', 79'), Bender (35' og.)
Jemerson (46'), Lemar (58'), Dirar (69'), Fabinho (81'), Subasic (87')

Nuri Sahin: 'I will never forget faces after Borussia Dortmund bus attack'

FC Augsburg's forward Raul Bobadilla and Dortmund's midfielder Nuri Sahin vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg in the German city of Dortmund on January 25, 2014
© Getty Images
Nuri Sahin admits that he will never forget the faces of his Borussia Dortmund teammates after their team bus was attacked with explosives on Tuesday evening.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 22:45 UK

An emotional Nuri Sahin has said that he will never forget the faces of his Borussia Dortmund teammates after their bus was targeted with explosives on Tuesday evening.

Three blasts went off as the bus departed for the stadium for Tuesday night's Champions League match with AS Monaco and defender Marc Bartra required an operation for a broken bone in his right wrist after he was injured in the incident.

Despite the traumatic nature of the attack and the postponement of the original fixture, Dortmund were left with no choice but to play the game less than 24 hours later, with Thomas Tuchel claiming that he and his players were not consulted over the plans.

Sahin, a second-half substitute in Dortmund's 3-2 defeat on Wednesday, told Norwegian outlet Viasat: "It's hard, hard to talk about it, hard to find the right words.

"We saw it a lot of times on TV, it was far, far away from it, even when it was in Istanbul in my country on New Year's Eve. It was close but also very far from us. Last evening we felt how it was like to be in a situation like this. I don't wish anyone to have a feeling like this.

"I get goosebumps. When you were on the bus last night, I can't forget the faces. I will never forget these faces in my life for sure. When I saw Marc there, when I sat next to Schmelzer, and I saw Schmelzer's face, it was unbelievable.

"I don't know if the people can understand this, but until I was on the pitch in the second half I did not think about football to be honest. Last night I didn't realise what happened until I got through the door and my wife and son were waiting, there I felt how lucky we were.

"I know football is very important, we love football, we suffer with football, we love football. I know we earn a lot of money, we have a privileged life, but we are human beings, and there is so much more than football in this world, and last night we felt it."

A number of pundits have criticised UEFA's decision to reschedule the game so soon after the attack, with Germany legend Lothar Matthaus deeming the European football governing body "irresponsible" and "incomprehensible".

Mainz' head coach Thomas Tuchel attends the German first division Bundesliga football match 1 FSV Mainz 05 vs VfB Stuttgart in Mainz, southern Germany, on August 11, 2013
Read Next:
Tuchel unhappy with swift rescheduling
>
View our homepages for Nuri Sahin, Thomas Tuchel, Marc Bartra, Lothar Matthaus, Football
Your Comments
More Borussia Dortmund News
Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund 2-3 AS Monaco - as it happened
 Mainz' head coach Thomas Tuchel attends the German first division Bundesliga football match 1 FSV Mainz 05 vs VfB Stuttgart in Mainz, southern Germany, on August 11, 2013
Thomas Tuchel unhappy Borussia Dortmund made to play a day after bomb attack
 Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Lothar Matthaus slams UEFA for Borussia Dortmund fixture rescheduling
Sahin will "never forget" Dortmund bus attackMourinho expresses solidarity with DortmundResult: Kylian Mbappe fires Monaco towards semi-finalsTeam News: Dortmund name six subs after Bartra injuryMarc Bartra: 'I am doing much better'
One suspect detained after Dortmund explosionsDortmund: 'We do not bend before terror'Dortmund confirm Marc Bartra surgeryDortmund team train following bomb blastMkhitaryan "deeply shocked" by attack
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich28215271155668
2RB Leipzig28184651302158
3Hoffenheim281312351282351
4Borussia DortmundDortmund28148659322750
5Hertha Berlin28134113734343
6Freiburg28125113647-1141
7FC Koln28101084134740
8Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach28116113436-239
9Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt28108102830-238
10Schalke 04Schalke28107113732537
11Werder Bremen28106124448-436
12Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen28105134244-235
13Hamburger SV2896132851-2333
14Wolfsburg2886142742-1530
15Mainz 052885153647-1129
16Augsburg2878132645-1929
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 042884163147-1628
18SV Darmstadt 982843211956-3715
> Full Version
 