Jose Mourinho expresses solidarity with Borussia Dortmund after bus attack

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho expresses solidarity with those impacted by Tuesday's bomb attack against the Borussia Dortmund team bus.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 20:21 UK

Jose Mourinho has expressed his solidarity with those impacted by Tuesday's bomb attack against the Borussia Dortmund team bus, but urged Manchester United to stay focused ahead of their own European plans.

Three explosions occurred as the coach made its way to the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday, with defender Marc Bartra requiring surgery after an attack that saw their Champions League quarter-final first leg against AS Monaco postponed until Wednesday.

In response, UEFA confirmed that "security procedures will be enhanced accordingly wherever needed" ahead of Wednesday's matches, while Thursday's Europa League quarter-finals will also pose a security issue.

United's trip to Anderlecht is among those games, but Mourinho vowed not to allow the incident to disrupt his team ahead of their quarter-final first leg in Brussels.

"Well, I try not to think much about it," the Portuguese head coach told Sky Sports News on Wednesday. "I try to focus on our job and to focus on what we love, which is to play. This is a quarter-final and we have to be focused on it and that's what we are trying to do.

"Obviously, there is solidarity with what happened yesterday, with the player that cannot play today, with the people that were scared. We have to trust the people that are working for our security. We have to believe that the match will just be what people want it to be, which is a very good match. I repeat, I try just to focus on the football."

Anderlecht have posted a warning to supporters on the eve of the match reiterating a number of safety measures, including a "systematic and thorough search" and a ban on backpacks, handbags and plastic bags.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Your Comments
