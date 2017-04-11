Borussia Dortmund's meeting with Monaco is postponed after its team bus is caught up in a blast.

Borussia Dortmund's Champions League match against AS Monaco has been postponed after the club's team bus was caught up in an explosion.

Governing body UEFA has announced that kickoff has been moved from 7.45pm (BST) this evening to the provisional time slot of 5.45pm tomorrow.

Reports suggest that the blast occurred at the team's hotel, approximately 10 kilometres from the stadium, and shattered the vehicle's windows.

Dortmund defender Marc Bartra sustained an injury in the blast and was taken to hospital, but early reports have dubbed the wound "superficial".

Local police have issued a statement confirming that forces have been mobilised in response to the incident, but the cause of the blast is yet to be confirmed.

Dortmund have the right to contest UEFA's ruling that the match will be played at 5.45pm on Wednesday night.