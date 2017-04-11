Apr 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
vs.
MonacoAS Monaco
 

Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund vs. AS Monaco

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round second leg football match between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsberger AC on August 6, 2015
© Getty Images
Sports Mole brings you live coverage of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 19:18 UK

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco.

Dortmund may be out of the race to win the Bundesliga title, but Thomas Tuchel's side remain a live contender to lift the trophy in the final of this competition in Cardiff.

As for Monaco, Leonardo Jardim is in charge of a team who possess the talent to trouble any of the clubs left in the tournament and they will only take confidence from their victory over Manchester City.

They also sit top of the Ligue 1 standings having scored a remarkable 88 goals in just 31 fixtures.


7.18pmIt is yet to be confirmed by the club, but it is being claimed by Sky in Germany that Bartra's injuries are "superficial". It has also been reported elsewhere that he has only suffered minor injuries to his arm. Let's hope that is the case. The rest of the Dortmund squad and staff have been confirmed as being safe.

7.14pmA tweet from German police says...

"In the area of #Dortmund #Hochsten, an #Explosion has taken place. We have strong forces on the ground. The situation is still unclear."


7.13pmAs of right now, that is all we are getting from all of the various outlets in Germany, and the club itself. What we do know is that Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has been caught up in the explosion, but there has been no word regarding the severity of his injuries. It goes without saying that we all wish him well and hope that it isn't as serious as it sounds.

7.05pmA tweet from Borussia Dortmund's Twitter account can be translated as follow...

"Bomb explosion on the team bus at the team hotel. Player in security. No danger in the and at the stadium. More information to follow"


7.04pmThe details are still a bit sketchy but the incident has been confirmed by both Dortmund and German police. There may be a bigger story here than a football match, which I would imagine is very much in doubt.

7.00pmWell, no. There isn't going to be any team news for a while. Unfortunately, there are reports of an explosion in close proximity to the Dortmund bus when it arrived at the stadium. It has been claimed that Marc Barta has been wounded. That's all the news I have for you right now. I will try to keep you posted.

6.55pmAnyway, without further ado, let's get cracking with the team news...

6.54pmSome will argue that Dortmund are not the force they once was under Jurgen Klopp but while that is true to an extent, it's the improvements to Bayern Munich which has left the chase for the Bundesliga title a one-horse race and Thomas Tuchel's team still possess the quality and style which can cause problems for anyone. The same can be said of Monaco - the leaders of Ligue 1. There was every expectancy that Paris Saint-Germain would continue to dominate French football but the emergence of Leonardo Jardim's wonderkids and talented prospects has really mixed things up. With Monaco already having contributed to the exits of both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, don't be surprised if they get past another high-profile team over the next eight days.

6.49pmIn years gone by, a Champions League quarter-final not involving either Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich or any of the big teams from England or Italy would be disregarded as the poorest tie of the round, but that most certainly isn't the case here. This evening, the Westfalenstadion stages a game between two of the most exciting sides in Europe and it's a battle which could easily outshine the other three ties at this stage of the competition.

6.46pmHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco.

Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal (17) celebrates with Mesut Ozil as he scores their second goal during the Barclays Premier League match on March 4, 2015
More Borussia Dortmund News
 Borussia Dortmund: 'Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be sold to Bayern Munich'
Borussia Dortmund: 'Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be sold to Bayern Munich'
More AS Monaco News
 AS Monaco to rival Premier League clubs for Youri Tielemans?
AS Monaco to rival Premier League clubs for Youri Tielemans?
