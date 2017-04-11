Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco.

Dortmund may be out of the race to win the Bundesliga title, but Thomas Tuchel's side remain a live contender to lift the trophy in the final of this competition in Cardiff.

As for Monaco, Leonardo Jardim is in charge of a team who possess the talent to trouble any of the clubs left in the tournament and they will only take confidence from their victory over Manchester City.

They also sit top of the Ligue 1 standings having scored a remarkable 88 goals in just 31 fixtures.