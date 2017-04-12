Apr 12, 2017 at 5.45pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
0-0
MonacoAS Monaco
 
LIVE

Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund 0-0 AS Monaco

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
© Getty Images
Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the Champions League quarter-final meeting between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco at the Westfalenstadion.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 17:49 UK

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Champions League quarter-final meeting between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco at the Westfalenstadion.

Just short of 24 hours after the original fixture was postponed due to a targeted explosion on the Dortmund team coach, UEFA has given the go ahead for the first leg to get under way.

The hosts are competing at this level for the third time in five years, but they come up against an equally fearless Monaco side that tops the scoring charts in Europe's top five divisions and put six past Manchester City in the last round.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in Germany with our extensive updates below.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
5 minDortmund have found their rhythm early on, knocking the ball around with a little swagger. As Tuchel pointed out in those pre-match quotes, however, it is the visitors who head into this match with the momentum.

3 minLooks like three at the back again for Dortmund this evening, with Sven Bender slotting in for a rare start. Shame not to see the hugely exciting Pulisic from the off, but he will no doubt make an appearance at some stage.

1 minKICKOFF! We are up and running at the Westfalenstadion, a little under 24 hours after the original match was scheduled to get under way. Neither manager entirely happy that the match is taking place at all, but the show goes on in what should be a thrilling last-eight tie.

5.42pmKickoff at the Westfalenstadion is now just a few minutes away, so let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps before that first ball is kicked.

Thomas Tuchel: "Monaco have lots of players who impress us. We think they have outstanding individual talent, but they are also very compact as a team and athletically very strong. It's a very complete package with an outstanding coach who has a distinctive style. They have big personalities and a lot of good young players. It is a 50-50 game, but the momentum is slightly on their side. But we feel ready for this great match, to show what we can do and to win it."

Leonardo Jardim: "My opinion is that we're not favourites. I think there are two quality teams with a lot of missing players. It's not easy to play all these competitions every three days with this intensity. We played in the third qualifying round, the playoffs, the group stage - we're the team that has played most in Europe. It's not easy, but it's not possible to put our reserve team out to face Dortmund. We need to play to our maximum."

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017© SilverHub


5.39pmPREVIOUS MEETINGS! Tonight's match will mark the first competitive meeting between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco. Only one French side has previously prevailed against BVB on their own patch in eight attempts - Marseille in a December 2011 group-stage clash, when winning 3-2 here. This is the Red and Whites' third match in this year's competition against German opposition, meanwhile, having already drawn 1-1 and lost 3-0 against Bayer Leverkusen.

5.36pmMonaco look good value to maintain their current form and go all the way in Ligue 1, even if the fixtures are now starting to pile-up in this hectic April. The month got off to a bad start, however, as they fell to a Coup de Ligue final defeat to rivals Paris Saint-Germain to miss out on a potential quadruple. They face off against the division's heavyweight side once again in a fortnight, this time in the last four of the other domestic French competition - the Coupe de France. A domestic double and an overall treble would mark the greatest season in their history.

5.33pmThe Red and Whites topped the Group E standings on their way to the knockouts, winning three and drawing two of their six matches. While those results alone do not sound all that special, it was their incredible two-legged display against Man City that particularly caught the eye. Too gung-ho in the first leg, maybe, but they scored three priceless away goals in a 5-3 defeat and then got the job done on home soil with a 3-1 win - 6-6 on aggregate, through on the controversial away goals rule. Their reward is this mouthwatering tie with Dortmund, which from a neutral's perspective may just be the best of the bunch.

5.30pmMonaco have scored 88 times in all this season in the French top flight and have won each of their last five. Looking further back, Les Monegasques have won 11 and drawn two of their last 13 to keep them three ahead of PSG with a far superior goal difference. It is worth remembering that their European journey started at the end of last July, having overcome Fenerbahce and then Villarreal over two legs before joining the list of established names for the group stage. On recent form, you would not bet against them extending their journey into June by coming through two more rounds.

5.27pmThe visitors make the trip to Germany sitting in a far strong position domestically, finding themselves three points ahead of Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the Ligue 1 summit. Monaco are arguably the most exciting team on the continent right now, netting a ridiculous amount of goals to not only top the French top flight but also make it into the last eight of this competition for the fourth time - one fewer than PSG, who lead the way in terms of the Ligue 1 contingent in Europe's showpiece competition.

5.24pmIt has largely been a season of transition for Borussia Dortmund, who are 18 points off the pace domestically and in a battle to finish in the Bundesliga's top three. The jury remains out in terms of manager Thomas Tuchel, who has had to adapt to losing yet more key players last summer, but it is on the European stage that he and his BVB side has the best hope of success in the remaining weeks of the campaign. The hosts have lost seven of their last 10 knockout-stage matches, however, winning the other three of those.

Thomas Tuchel gives instructions during the Europa League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool on April 7, 2016© AFP


5.21pmDID YOU KNOW? Only Barcelona have scored more goals that Borussia Dortmund in this season's Champions League proper, with the German side netting 25 times in all - star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responsible for seven of those, including three in the demolition of Benfica here in the last round. BVB have scored the outright most goals in the final 15 minutes of games (7), meanwhile, and have also netted 12 in their last two home matches.

5.18pmDortmund have lost just one of their eight European games this season, coming away to Benfica in the first leg of the first knockout-stage round. The German side dominated that match and should have left with at least an away goal, although in the end it mattered little as they were well on top in the reverse tie and were convincing 4-0 winners on the night. While their overall form in the Bundesliga ha snot been all that impressive in 2016-17, they have now gone 32 matches unbeaten at the Westfalenstadion and lost just one of their last 45.

5.15pmYou would not bet against Dortmund making up the gap on Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig directly above them in the remaining weeks of the season, currently sitting one point and eight points adrift of the pair respectively. This Die Borussen side still contains plenty of quality, even if their league position suggests otherwise, and they have certainly managed to catch the eye on the European stage with some fine showings. It is the third time in five years that they have made it through to the last eight, reaching the final once when edged out by Bayern in 2013's Wembley Stadium final.

5.12pmIt is fair to say that the Champions League now tops Dortmund's list of priorities for the season, as they are well out of the Bundesliga title race and drifted down to fourth place at the weekend. It is very much a season of transition for BVB - their second under Arsenal-linked Tuchel - and one that could well end with them sitting outside a top-three spot that have become so accustomed to in recent times. Eighteen points is now the deficit on runaway leaders Bayern following Saturday's 4-1 loss at the Allianz Arena.

5.09pmAs you may have noticed, Dortmund have named just the six subs this evening rather than the regulation seven. That is thought to be as a mark of respect to Marc Bartra, who is absent from today's squad due to the injury sustained during last night's blast. The details of what happened are still not all that clear, but the ex-Barcelona man suffered a fractured wrist that required surgery. Plenty of energy available from both benches, but no Djibril Sidibe for the visitors as he has spent time in hospital with appendicitis.

5.06pmBENCH WATCH!

BORUSSIA DORTMUND SUBS: Weidenfeller, Sahin, Mor, Pulisic, Merino, Passlack

AS MONACO SUBS: De Sanctis, Jorge, Dirar, Diallo, Ndoram, Cardona, Germain


5.03pmFabinho will therefore be joined in central midfield by Joao Mourinho, who boasts plenty of experience but leaves the visitors are risk of being left a little exposed in that vital area of the pitch. It is in that attack line where Monaco truly come to life, with one of the world's hottest prospects in Kylian Mbappe linking up with a player who has found his top levels once again this term - Chelsea and Manchester United flop Radamel Falcao. The Red and Whites without a couple of key players, then, but still look like they have a few goals in them.

5.00pmIn terms of the visitors, they have been dealt a blow due to the absence of Benjamin Mendy at left-back, meaning a place for Andrea Raggi in the starting lineup - a less pacey option, but a more than capable player, as witnessed in the last round against Manchester City when he was fielded in a more central-defensive position. Tiemoue Bakayoko is also out, as we already knew, following the accumulation of yellow cards picked up in the earlier stages of the competition.

4.57pmAs expected, the hugely exciting Ousmane Dembele will link up with Raphael Guerreiro - the scorer of an absolute beauty against Bayern last time out - in attack, with both offering support to leading marksman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Among those to come back in from that loss in Bavaria are Shinji Kagawa, Sven Bender, Julian Weigl and Lukasz Piszczek, as Tuchel reverts back to his strongest available side. Gonzalo Castro went off injured at the Allianz Arena, meanwhile, and he is not involved at all this evening.

4.54pmStarting with a look at the home team, Dortmund must make do without Marco Reus and Mario Gotze once again this evening, the latter of whom is not expected to return to action until the start of next season. Boss Thomas Tuchel decided to rest a number of key players for the weekend league defeat to Bayern Munich, telling you all you need to know about where the club's priorities lie this season, and a number of those star names have now been promoted back into the first-team fold for tonight's clash.

4.51pmTEAM NEWS!

BORUSSIA DORTMUND XI: Burki, Bender, Dembele, Guerreiro, Aubameyang, Kagawa, Sokratis, Piszczek, Ginter, Schmelzer, Weigl

AS MONACO XI: Jorge, Toure, Fabinho, Beneddine, Moutinho, Lemar, Silva, Germain, Falcao, Cardona, Carrillo


4.48pmBefore checking out some confirmed team news from the Westfalenstadion, let us first get up to speed with events from last night. The latest is that one suspect has been detained in relation to the blasts, while a second is being looked into by police. Speaking earlier today, Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said: "We want to show that terror and hatred can never dictate our actions. This is perhaps the most difficult situation that we have faced in the past decades. We do not just play for us today. We play for everyone - no matter whether Borussia, Bayer or Schalke supporters. And of course we play for Marc Bartra, who wants to see his team win."

4.45pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Champions League quarter-final meeting between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco at the Westfalenstadion. I am sure you are aware by now, but this first-leg tie was pushed back 22 hours due to a security incident yesterday, which saw the Dortmund team cut up in a few explosions prior to the match. Not ideal for either side, it is fair to say, though the show goes on and we will be with you for the next few hours.

Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
Read Next:
Simeone 'concerned' by Dortmund incident
>
View our homepages for Thomas Tuchel, Leonardo Jardim, Football
Your Comments
More Borussia Dortmund News
Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund 0-0 AS Monaco
 Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Borussia Dortmund team bus caught up in explosion
 Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round second leg football match between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsberger AC on August 6, 2015
Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund P-P AS Monaco
Team News: Dortmund name six subs after Bartra injuryMarc Bartra: 'I am doing much better'One suspect detained after Dortmund explosionsDortmund: 'We do not bend before terror'Dortmund confirm Marc Bartra surgery
Dortmund team train following bomb blastMkhitaryan "deeply shocked" by attackPolice investigate 'Islamist link' to Dortmund blastDortmund incident a 'targeted attack'Monaco offers 'full support' to Dortmund
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage
More AS Monaco News
Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund 0-0 AS Monaco
 Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Borussia Dortmund team bus caught up in explosion
 Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round second leg football match between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsberger AC on August 6, 2015
Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund P-P AS Monaco
Team News: Dortmund name six subs after Bartra injuryDortmund incident a 'targeted attack'Monaco offers 'full support' to DortmundSimeone 'concerned' by Dortmund incidentDortmund keeper: 'We were all in shock'
Dortmund 'in shock' after explosion'Explosive devices' behind Dortmund blastBarca, Monaco show support for DortmundDortmund match postponed after explosionMonaco to rival PL clubs for Belgian star?
> AS Monaco Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich28215271155668
2RB Leipzig28184651302158
3Hoffenheim281312351282351
4Borussia DortmundDortmund28148659322750
5Hertha Berlin28134113734343
6Freiburg28125113647-1141
7FC Koln28101084134740
8Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach28116113436-239
9Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt28108102830-238
10Schalke 04Schalke28107113732537
11Werder Bremen28106124448-436
12Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen28105134244-235
13Hamburger SV2896132851-2333
14Wolfsburg2886142742-1530
15Mainz 052885153647-1129
16Augsburg2878132645-1929
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 042884163147-1628
18SV Darmstadt 982843211956-3715
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 