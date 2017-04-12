The hosts are competing at this level for the third time in five years, but they come up against an equally fearless Monaco side that tops the scoring charts in Europe's top five divisions and put six past Manchester City in the last round.

Just short of 24 hours after the original fixture was postponed due to a targeted explosion on the Dortmund team coach, UEFA has given the go ahead for the first leg to get under way.

5 min Dortmund have found their rhythm early on, knocking the ball around with a little swagger. As Tuchel pointed out in those pre-match quotes, however, it is the visitors who head into this match with the momentum.

3 min Looks like three at the back again for Dortmund this evening, with Sven Bender slotting in for a rare start. Shame not to see the hugely exciting Pulisic from the off, but he will no doubt make an appearance at some stage.

1 min KICKOFF! We are up and running at the Westfalenstadion, a little under 24 hours after the original match was scheduled to get under way. Neither manager entirely happy that the match is taking place at all, but the show goes on in what should be a thrilling last-eight tie.

5.42pm Kickoff at the Westfalenstadion is now just a few minutes away, so let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps before that first ball is kicked. Thomas Tuchel: "Monaco have lots of players who impress us. We think they have outstanding individual talent, but they are also very compact as a team and athletically very strong. It's a very complete package with an outstanding coach who has a distinctive style. They have big personalities and a lot of good young players. It is a 50-50 game, but the momentum is slightly on their side. But we feel ready for this great match, to show what we can do and to win it." Leonardo Jardim: "My opinion is that we're not favourites. I think there are two quality teams with a lot of missing players. It's not easy to play all these competitions every three days with this intensity. We played in the third qualifying round, the playoffs, the group stage - we're the team that has played most in Europe. It's not easy, but it's not possible to put our reserve team out to face Dortmund. We need to play to our maximum." © SilverHub

5.39pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! Tonight's match will mark the first competitive meeting between Tonight's match will mark the first competitive meeting between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco . Only one French side has previously prevailed against BVB on their own patch in eight attempts - Marseille in a December 2011 group-stage clash, when winning 3-2 here. This is the Red and Whites' third match in this year's competition against German opposition, meanwhile, having already drawn 1-1 and lost 3-0 against Bayer Leverkusen.

5.36pm Monaco look good value to maintain their current form and go all the way in Ligue 1, even if the fixtures are now starting to pile-up in this hectic April. The month got off to a bad start, however, as they fell to a Coup de Ligue final defeat to rivals Paris Saint-Germain to miss out on a potential quadruple. They face off against the division's heavyweight side once again in a fortnight, this time in the last four of the other domestic French competition - the Coupe de France. A domestic double and an overall treble would mark the greatest season in their history.

5.33pm The Red and Whites topped the Group E standings on their way to the knockouts, winning three and drawing two of their six matches. While those results alone do not sound all that special, it was their incredible two-legged display against Man City that particularly caught the eye. Too gung-ho in the first leg, maybe, but they scored three priceless away goals in a 5-3 defeat and then got the job done on home soil with a 3-1 win - 6-6 on aggregate, through on the controversial away goals rule. Their reward is this mouthwatering tie with Dortmund, which from a neutral's perspective may just be the best of the bunch.

5.30pm Monaco have scored 88 times in all this season in the French top flight and have won each of their last five. Looking further back, Les Monegasques have won 11 and drawn two of their last 13 to keep them three ahead of PSG with a far superior goal difference. It is worth remembering that their European journey started at the end of last July, having overcome Fenerbahce and then Villarreal over two legs before joining the list of established names for the group stage. On recent form, you would not bet against them extending their journey into June by coming through two more rounds.

5.27pm The visitors make the trip to Germany sitting in a far strong position domestically, finding themselves three points ahead of Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the Ligue 1 summit. Monaco are arguably the most exciting team on the continent right now, netting a ridiculous amount of goals to not only top the French top flight but also make it into the last eight of this competition for the fourth time - one fewer than PSG, who lead the way in terms of the Ligue 1 contingent in Europe's showpiece competition.

5.24pm It has largely been a season of transition for Borussia Dortmund, who are 18 points off the pace domestically and in a battle to finish in the Bundesliga's top three. The jury remains out in terms of manager Thomas Tuchel, who has had to adapt to losing yet more key players last summer, but it is on the European stage that he and his BVB side has the best hope of success in the remaining weeks of the campaign. The hosts have lost seven of their last 10 knockout-stage matches, however, winning the other three of those. © AFP

5.21pm DID YOU KNOW? Only Barcelona have scored more goals that Borussia Dortmund in this season's Only Barcelona have scored more goals that Borussia Dortmund in this season's Champions League proper, with the German side netting 25 times in all - star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responsible for seven of those, including three in the demolition of Benfica here in the last round. BVB have scored the outright most goals in the final 15 minutes of games (7), meanwhile, and have also netted 12 in their last two home matches.

5.18pm Dortmund have lost just one of their eight European games this season, coming away to Benfica in the first leg of the first knockout-stage round. The German side dominated that match and should have left with at least an away goal, although in the end it mattered little as they were well on top in the reverse tie and were convincing 4-0 winners on the night. While their overall form in the Bundesliga ha snot been all that impressive in 2016-17, they have now gone 32 matches unbeaten at the Westfalenstadion and lost just one of their last 45.

5.15pm You would not bet against Dortmund making up the gap on Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig directly above them in the remaining weeks of the season, currently sitting one point and eight points adrift of the pair respectively. This Die Borussen side still contains plenty of quality, even if their league position suggests otherwise, and they have certainly managed to catch the eye on the European stage with some fine showings. It is the third time in five years that they have made it through to the last eight, reaching the final once when edged out by Bayern in 2013's Wembley Stadium final.

5.12pm It is fair to say that the Champions League now tops Dortmund's list of priorities for the season, as they are well out of the Bundesliga title race and drifted down to fourth place at the weekend. It is very much a season of transition for BVB - their second under Arsenal-linked Tuchel - and one that could well end with them sitting outside a top-three spot that have become so accustomed to in recent times. Eighteen points is now the deficit on runaway leaders Bayern following Saturday's 4-1 loss at the Allianz Arena.

5.09pm As you may have noticed, Dortmund have named just the six subs this evening rather than the regulation seven. That is thought to be as a mark of respect to Marc Bartra, who is absent from today's squad due to the injury sustained during last night's blast. The details of what happened are still not all that clear, but the ex-Barcelona man suffered a fractured wrist that required surgery. Plenty of energy available from both benches, but no Djibril Sidibe for the visitors as he has spent time in hospital with appendicitis.

5.06pm BENCH WATCH! BORUSSIA DORTMUND SUBS: Weidenfeller, Sahin, Mor, Pulisic, Merino, Passlack AS MONACO SUBS: De Sanctis, Jorge, Dirar, Diallo, Ndoram, Cardona, Germain

5.03pm Fabinho will therefore be joined in central midfield by Joao Mourinho, who boasts plenty of experience but leaves the visitors are risk of being left a little exposed in that vital area of the pitch. It is in that attack line where Monaco truly come to life, with one of the world's hottest prospects in Kylian Mbappe linking up with a player who has found his top levels once again this term - Chelsea and Manchester United flop Radamel Falcao. The Red and Whites without a couple of key players, then, but still look like they have a few goals in them.

5.00pm In terms of the visitors, they have been dealt a blow due to the absence of Benjamin Mendy at left-back, meaning a place for Andrea Raggi in the starting lineup - a less pacey option, but a more than capable player, as witnessed in the last round against Manchester City when he was fielded in a more central-defensive position. Tiemoue Bakayoko is also out, as we already knew, following the accumulation of yellow cards picked up in the earlier stages of the competition.

4.57pm As expected, the hugely exciting Ousmane Dembele will link up with Raphael Guerreiro - the scorer of an absolute beauty against Bayern last time out - in attack, with both offering support to leading marksman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Among those to come back in from that loss in Bavaria are Shinji Kagawa, Sven Bender, Julian Weigl and Lukasz Piszczek, as Tuchel reverts back to his strongest available side. Gonzalo Castro went off injured at the Allianz Arena, meanwhile, and he is not involved at all this evening.

4.54pm Starting with a look at the home team, Dortmund must make do without Marco Reus and Mario Gotze once again this evening, the latter of whom is not expected to return to action until the start of next season. Boss Thomas Tuchel decided to rest a number of key players for the weekend league defeat to Bayern Munich, telling you all you need to know about where the club's priorities lie this season, and a number of those star names have now been promoted back into the first-team fold for tonight's clash.

4.51pm TEAM NEWS! BORUSSIA DORTMUND XI: Burki, Bender, Dembele, Guerreiro, Aubameyang, Kagawa, Sokratis, Piszczek, Ginter, Schmelzer, Weigl AS MONACO XI: Jorge, Toure, Fabinho, Beneddine, Moutinho, Lemar, Silva, Germain, Falcao, Cardona, Carrillo

4.48pm Before checking out some confirmed team news from the Westfalenstadion, let us first get up to speed with events from last night. The latest is that one suspect has been detained in relation to the blasts, while a second is being looked into by police. Speaking earlier today, Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said: "We want to show that terror and hatred can never dictate our actions. This is perhaps the most difficult situation that we have faced in the past decades. We do not just play for us today. We play for everyone - no matter whether Borussia, Bayer or Schalke supporters. And of course we play for Marc Bartra, who wants to see his team win."