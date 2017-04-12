Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Champions League quarter-final meeting between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco at the Westfalenstadion.
Just short of 24 hours after the original fixture was postponed due to a targeted explosion on the Dortmund team coach, UEFA has given the go ahead for the first leg to get under way.
The hosts are competing at this level for the third time in five years, but they come up against an equally fearless Monaco side that tops the scoring charts in Europe's top five divisions and put six past Manchester City in the last round.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds in Germany with our extensive updates below.
Thomas Tuchel: "Monaco have lots of players who impress us. We think they have outstanding individual talent, but they are also very compact as a team and athletically very strong. It's a very complete package with an outstanding coach who has a distinctive style. They have big personalities and a lot of good young players. It is a 50-50 game, but the momentum is slightly on their side. But we feel ready for this great match, to show what we can do and to win it."
Leonardo Jardim: "My opinion is that we're not favourites. I think there are two quality teams with a lot of missing players. It's not easy to play all these competitions every three days with this intensity. We played in the third qualifying round, the playoffs, the group stage - we're the team that has played most in Europe. It's not easy, but it's not possible to put our reserve team out to face Dortmund. We need to play to our maximum."
BORUSSIA DORTMUND SUBS: Weidenfeller, Sahin, Mor, Pulisic, Merino, Passlack
AS MONACO SUBS: De Sanctis, Jorge, Dirar, Diallo, Ndoram, Cardona, Germain
BORUSSIA DORTMUND XI: Burki, Bender, Dembele, Guerreiro, Aubameyang, Kagawa, Sokratis, Piszczek, Ginter, Schmelzer, Weigl
AS MONACO XI: Jorge, Toure, Fabinho, Beneddine, Moutinho, Lemar, Silva, Germain, Falcao, Cardona, Carrillo