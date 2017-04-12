Apr 12, 2017 at 5.45pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
2-3
MonacoAS Monaco
Dembele (57'), Kagawa (84')
Papastathopoulos (16'), Ginter (40')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Mbappe (20', 79'), Bender (35' og.)
Jemerson (46'), Lemar (58'), Dirar (69'), Fabinho (81'), Subasic (87')

Thomas Tuchel unhappy Borussia Dortmund made to play a day after bomb attack

Mainz' head coach Thomas Tuchel attends the German first division Bundesliga football match 1 FSV Mainz 05 vs VfB Stuttgart in Mainz, southern Germany, on August 11, 2013
© Getty Images
Borussia Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel is unhappy at having had to play their Champions League quarter-final first leg one day after an attack on their team bus.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 20:55 UK

Borussia Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel has hit out at "someone in Switzerland" after the club were made to play their Champions League quarter-final first leg against AS Monaco less than 24 hours after an attack on their team bus.

The Bundesliga side's coach was damaged by three explosions as the team was making its way from the team hotel to the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday, with defender Marc Bartra requiring surgery on a fractured wrist and shrapnel wounds following the blast.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke visited the team before kick-off and spoke defiantly of the club wishing to "show society that we will not bow to terror", but Tuchel questioned UEFA's decision not to allow more time for the players to get over the shock of the incident.

"There are players who can easily deal with what's happened and others who worry more – very mixed feelings," Tuchel told Sky Sports News. "We wished we would have wished for more time to deal with what happened but someone in Switzerland decided we have to play.

"It's not very fair. What happened yesterday happened to us as people. Every player has the right to start with a strange feeling. We've been left feeling a bit helpless by the decision. But professionals find solutions to problems. We are strong enough."

The rescheduled game saw Dortmund fall to a 3-2 defeat against Monaco.

