Apr 12, 2017 at 5.45pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
vs.
MonacoAS Monaco
 

Marc Bartra: 'I am doing much better'

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra takes to social media to provide an update on his condition after being injured when three explosions rocked his team's coach.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 15:41 UK

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has said that he is doing "much better" after being injured during the bomb attack which rocked the club's coach ahead of their Champions League fixture with AS Monaco.

As the coach left the team hotel, three explosions took place towards the back of the vehicle, with Bartra avoiding serious injury aside from a broken hand.

It has been claimed that the Spaniard could return before the end of the season, and he has taken to social media to update football supporters of his condition.


It has been revealed that police have detained one suspect in relation to the attack, which has been deemed as a deliberate act against the team.

The rearranged fixture is scheduled to take place on Wednesday night with a kickoff time of 5.45pm, BST.

Dortmund's players celebrate with the fans after the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015 in Dortmund, western Germany. Dortmund won the derby 3-2.
