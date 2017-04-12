Apr 12, 2017 at 5.45pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
0-0
MonacoAS Monaco
 
LIVE

Team News: Borussia Dortmund name six substutitues after Marc Bartra injury

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
© Getty Images
Borussia Dortmund only name six substitutes for their Champions League fixture with AS Monaco after the injury to Marc Bartra in yesterday's bomb attack.
By , Reporter and Matt Law, European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 17:09 UK

Borussia Dortmund have only named six substitutes for their Champions League quarter-final first leg with AS Monaco after the injury to Marc Bartra in yesterday's bomb attack.

Last night, Bartra suffered a broken hand after three explosions rocked the team's coach ahead of its journey to the Westfalenstadion, and Thomas Tuchel has taken the move of not adding a replacement for the defender on the bench.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will, as expected, lead the line for the German outfit, while Ousmane Dembele and Shinji Kagawa also start in that is an attacking XI.

As for Monaco, first-choice full-backs Benjamin Mendy and Djibril Sidibe miss out through injury and illness respectively, while central midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is suspended.

Radamel Falcao is fit to lead the line, however, and he will once again be joined by exciting youngster Kylian Mbappe in the final third.

Borussia Dortmund: Burki, Bender, Dembele, Guerreiro, Aubameyang, Kagawa, Sokratis, Piszczek, Ginter, Schmelzer, Weigl
Subs: Weidenfeller, Sahin, Mor, Pulisic, Merino, Passlack

AS Monaco: Subasic; Raggi, Glik, Jemerson, Toure; Fabinho, Moutinho; Silva, Lemar, Mbappe; Falcao
Subs: De Sanctis, Jorge, Dirar, Diallo, Ndoram, Cardona, Germain

Keep up-to-date with the match in Germany with Sports Mole's live commentary.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage
