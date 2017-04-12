Borussia Dortmund only name six substitutes for their Champions League fixture with AS Monaco after the injury to Marc Bartra in yesterday's bomb attack.

Borussia Dortmund have only named six substitutes for their Champions League quarter-final first leg with AS Monaco after the injury to Marc Bartra in yesterday's bomb attack.

Last night, Bartra suffered a broken hand after three explosions rocked the team's coach ahead of its journey to the Westfalenstadion, and Thomas Tuchel has taken the move of not adding a replacement for the defender on the bench.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will, as expected, lead the line for the German outfit, while Ousmane Dembele and Shinji Kagawa also start in that is an attacking XI.

As for Monaco, first-choice full-backs Benjamin Mendy and Djibril Sidibe miss out through injury and illness respectively, while central midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is suspended.

Radamel Falcao is fit to lead the line, however, and he will once again be joined by exciting youngster Kylian Mbappe in the final third.

Borussia Dortmund: Burki, Bender, Dembele, Guerreiro, Aubameyang, Kagawa, Sokratis, Piszczek, Ginter, Schmelzer, Weigl

Subs: Weidenfeller, Sahin, Mor, Pulisic, Merino, Passlack

AS Monaco: Subasic; Raggi, Glik, Jemerson, Toure; Fabinho, Moutinho; Silva, Lemar, Mbappe; Falcao

Subs: De Sanctis, Jorge, Dirar, Diallo, Ndoram, Cardona, Germain

