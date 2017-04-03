New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'eye AS Monaco duo Djibril Sidibe, Benjamin Mendy'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Manchester United want to sign AS Monaco defenders Djibril Sidibe and Benjamin Mendy at the end of the season.
Manchester United are reportedly preparing a summer swoop for AS Monaco defenders Djibril Sidibe and Benjamin Mendy.

Monaco's brilliant 2016-17 campaign has led to suggestions that a number of their players will be targets for major European clubs at the end of the season.

Kylian Mbappe and Tiemoue Bakayoko have both been linked with moves from Monaco to Man United this summer, but according to The Sun, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho wants full-backs Sidibe and Mendy as he bids to build a title-winning squad at Old Trafford.

The same report claims that Mourinho is confident that £33m would be enough to sign the pair, who can also both operate in wing-back positions, handing the Portuguese the opportunity to alter his formation.

Left-back is expected to be a priority for Mourinho this summer, with Luke Shaw's future at Old Trafford under further scrutiny following comments from the Man United boss at the weekend.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Pires urges Mbappe to stay at Monaco
