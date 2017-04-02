General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho: 'Luke Shaw a long way behind teammates'

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho blasts Luke Shaw's commitment, focus and ambition and insists that the 21-year-old is a "long way behind" his teammates.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 22:50 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has launched a fresh criticism of full-back Luke Shaw, claiming that the England international is a "long way behind" his teammates.

The 21-year-old has found himself frozen out by Mourinho in recent months, making just two appearances since November due to a lack of form and fitness.

Shaw is understood to have been available for selection since mid-January, but Mourinho questioned his commitment, focus and ambition having left him out of the matchday squad once again for Saturday's 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

When asked what Shaw needs to do to get back in the squad, Mourinho told reporters: "Who? Luke Shaw? It's difficult for him to be on the bench.

"Because I cannot compare him with Ashley Young, with (Matteo) Darmian, with (Daley) Blind. I cannot compare the way he trains, the way he way he commits, the focus, the ambition. I cannot compare. He is a long way behind."

Shaw has made just seven Premier League starts this season, with only one of those coming since October.

Marouane Fellaini in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United on December 4, 2016
Read Next:
Fellaini: 'We will not give up on fourth'
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Luke Shaw, Ashley Young, Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Team News: Marcus Rashford up front for Manchester United
 Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Jose Mourinho: 'Luke Shaw a long way behind teammates'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 0-0 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
Schweinsteiger hails "great feeling"Arsenal lining up summer move for Gueye?Fellaini: 'We will not give up on fourth'Premier League trio chasing Donnarumma?Man United offer Karanka backroom role?
Fellaini: "We have to keep fighting"Video: Schweinsteiger scores on Chicago debutMourinho refuses to criticise West BromMourinho slams 'inconsistent' attackersPaul Pogba closing in on Man Utd return
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 