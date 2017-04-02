Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho blasts Luke Shaw's commitment, focus and ambition and insists that the 21-year-old is a "long way behind" his teammates.

The 21-year-old has found himself frozen out by Mourinho in recent months, making just two appearances since November due to a lack of form and fitness.

Shaw is understood to have been available for selection since mid-January, but Mourinho questioned his commitment, focus and ambition having left him out of the matchday squad once again for Saturday's 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

When asked what Shaw needs to do to get back in the squad, Mourinho told reporters: "Who? Luke Shaw? It's difficult for him to be on the bench.

"Because I cannot compare him with Ashley Young, with (Matteo) Darmian, with (Daley) Blind. I cannot compare the way he trains, the way he way he commits, the focus, the ambition. I cannot compare. He is a long way behind."

Shaw has made just seven Premier League starts this season, with only one of those coming since October.