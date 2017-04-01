Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
0-0
West BromWest Bromwich Albion

Rojo (43')
FT

Nyom (47'), Livermore (87')

Result: West Bromwich Albion hold Manchester United at Old Trafford

West Bromwich Albion hold Manchester United to a goalless draw in Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash at Old Trafford.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 17:17 UK

Manchester United's hopes of finishing in the top four have taken a hit after being held to a goalless draw by West Bromwich Albion in Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils, who have now drawn eight home league games this season, dominated the possession and created the better chances on home soil, but West Brom resisted the pressure to ensure that they left Manchester with a point.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera both once again missed out for Man United through suspension, while Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata were all ruled out through injury as Jose Mourinho was forced to operate without a number of his key players entering a busy April.

It was also an interesting bench for the Red Devils as Matthew Willock was included for the first time alongside Axel Tuanzebe, while club captain Wayne Rooney was also among the substitutes for the home side.

As for West Brom, Gareth McAuley was passed fit despite picking up a slight problem on international duty, but there was no place in the XI for Salomon Rondon following his exertions in South America last week, with Hal Robson-Kanu handed the chance to lead the line after scoring in his team's win over Arsenal last time out.

The first half-chance of the match came for Man United in the 10th minute when Jesse Lingard controlled a loose ball just inside the West Brom box, but the England international could only fire his effort into the stands.

Four minutes later, Ashley Young had the chance to test Ben Foster after a loose header from Craig Dawson had fallen to the left-back, but his effort was comfortable for the Baggies goalkeeper.

Anthony Martial was next to come close for the home side in the 19th minute after a smart pass from Lingard had released the attacker, but the Frenchman's low effort was deflected wide of the far post as a tight match remained goalless.

Lingard was the player making things happen for the Red Devils and a teasing cross into the West Brom box at the mid-point of the first period was crying out for a touch, but neither Martial nor Henrikh Mkhitaryan could make contact.

Martial had another half-chance on the half-hour mark after meeting a deep cross from Antonio Valencia, but after getting up above Dawson, the former AS Monaco forward could only drop his header wide of Foster's post.

West Brom failed to register a single shot on target in the opening 45 minutes of action at Old Trafford, but Tony Pulis's side restricted Man United to very little down the other end as the two teams entered the half-time break at 0-0.

West Brom's gameplan did not change at the start of the second period as they continued to sit deep and invite pressure from Man United, who were driven forward by a vocal home support.

The visitors did have a chance to make the breakthrough in the 51st minute when Dawson found Darren Fletcher in a dangerous position inside the Man United box, but the Scot's goal-bound effort was blocked.

Marouane Fellaini had Man United's best chance of the match in the 54th minute when a loose ball fell for the Belgian international inside the West Brom box, but the midfielder sent his low effort two yards wide of the far post.

Martial was next to come close for a dominant Man United as he looked to pick out the far corner from distance, but his effort just moved wide of the post as the Baggies continued to hold Mourinho's side on home soil.

Mkhitaryan had a wonderful chance to send the home side ahead in the 67th minute after a defensive mistake had allowed the attacker to break into the West Brom box, but Foster was out to smother at the vital moment.

Rondon was thrown on for West Brom in the 70th minute as the Baggies flirted with the idea of snatching all the points from Old Trafford, but it was Man United that continued to look the team more likely to make the breakthrough, and Foster needed to be at his best to keep out a thumping strike from Rashford as the pressure continued.

Rooney was introduced in the 75th minute as Mourinho looked for an experienced head in the final third, but it did not change West Brom's approach as the visitors continued to sit deep and defend their lines.

Fletcher saw his long-range effort fumbled onto the crossbar by David de Gea in the latter stages, before Foster pulled off a brilliant save to keep out Rashford's curling free kick down the other end.

Man United remain fifth in the Premier League table, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester City. West Brom, meanwhile, stay eighth in the division behind Everton. Next up for Mourinho's side is a home game against Everton on Tuesday, while West Brom will look to return to winning ways when they visit Watford.

Juan Mata of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
