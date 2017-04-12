Apr 12, 2017 at 5.45pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
One suspect detained after Borussia Dortmund bomb attack

German police detain one suspect after the bomb attack on Borussia Dortmund's team coach on Tuesday night.
Lead prosecutor Frauke Koelhe has revealed that one suspect has been detained by German police after three explosions rocked the Borussia Dortmund team coach on Tuesday night.

As the team left their hotel ahead of the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final with AS Monaco, three explosions hit the vehicle with defender Marc Bartra suffering a broken hand in the incident.

It has since been deemed that what occurred was a direct attack on the team, with two letters - found near the scene - currently being examined by those in charge of the investigation.

It has now been announced that police have identified two potential suspects, with one being detained by police.

Koelhe said: "Two suspects from the Islamist spectrum have become the focus of our investigation. Both of their apartments were searched, and one of the two has been detained."

The rearranged fixture is scheduled to take place on Wednesday evening, with kickoff at 5.45pm, BST.

