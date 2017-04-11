Apr 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
Police treating Borussia Dortmund incident as 'targeted attack'

Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
German police confirm that they are treating the explosion which rocked Borussia Dortmund's team coach as a "targeted attack".
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 23:09 UK

German police investigating the explosion which rocked Borussia Dortmund's team coach on Tuesday evening are treating the incident as a "targeted attack".

The Bundesliga outfit's Champions League clash at home to AS Monaco was postponed after the bus was caught up in a blast, leaving defender Marc Bartra needing hospital treatment for minor injuries that he sustained when its windows shattered.

Bartra broke his wrist during the attack and is due to undergo surgery to address the injury and remove debris from his arm.

Police chief Gregor Lange has also confirmed that a letter making claims of responsibility was discovered at the scene of the explosion, which happened near to the team's hotel, but is yet to disclose its specific contents.

"As of now, it is still unclear as to what motive was behind the attack. We cannot exclude anything," he told reporters. "We want to thank Borussia Dortmund, the fire department and everyone involved for their professionalism throughout this evening.

"The stadium guests reacted fantastically - it made the situation a lot easier for us. We are of course preparing for a major police operation for tomorrow."

The investigating officers are yet to establish how the explosive devices were detonated but Lange said his team are are keeping an open mind about the possibility that the perpetrator was lying in wait.

"Three explosions detonating at the exact moment the bus passed by suggest a sophisticated expertise in both bomb building and detonation - perhaps using a mobile phone or a garage door-opening device, added police spokesman Gunnar Wortmann.

"We will be working throughout the night to discover who was behind this attack. All police and vehicles in Dortmund have been mobilised."

The authorities are hunting a car with foreign registration plate in connection with the incident.

Dortmund's Champions League match against Monaco has been rescheduled for 5:45pm (BST) on Wednesday.

A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
