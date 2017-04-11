Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will reportedly coach the club's Under-18 side next term.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will reportedly take charge of the club's Under-18s next season.

The retired midfielder, who joined Reds boss Jurgen Klopp's backroom staff in January, is said to be taking on the role ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Word of Gerrard's new post was initially broken by The Times' northern football correspondent Paul Joyce on social media.

The 36-year-old, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, retired in November last year off the back of a stint with Major League Soccer side Los Angeles Galaxy.

Gerrard had to opportunity to enter management right away, holding talks with MK Dons over their then-vacant head coach position before rejecting an offer in favour of a return to Liverpool.