General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Steven Gerrard 'to manage Liverpool Under-18s next season'

Liverpool's English midfielder Steven Gerrard walks by the pitch before the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Merseyside on May 16, 2015
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will reportedly coach the club's Under-18 side next term.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 22:02 UK

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will reportedly take charge of the club's Under-18s next season.

The retired midfielder, who joined Reds boss Jurgen Klopp's backroom staff in January, is said to be taking on the role ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Word of Gerrard's new post was initially broken by The Times' northern football correspondent Paul Joyce on social media.

The 36-year-old, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, retired in November last year off the back of a stint with Major League Soccer side Los Angeles Galaxy.

Gerrard had to opportunity to enter management right away, holding talks with MK Dons over their then-vacant head coach position before rejecting an offer in favour of a return to Liverpool.

Sadio Mane in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Sadio Mane set for knee surgery on Tuesday
