Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watze issues a statement in response to the explosion incident involving the team's bus.

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watze has described the club as "in shock" after their team bus was caught up in an explosion ahead of their Champions League meeting with AS Monaco.

The blast, which took place near the team's hotel, shattered the windows of the vehicle and left defender Marc Bartra needing hospital treatment for a "superficial" arm injury.

"The team is in shock. We must get through this but it will not be easy for the players," said Watze.

"Borussia Dortmund is especially strong in extreme situations. Everyone will come even closer together and I'm sure the team will feel this."

No other casualties have been reported and German police are investigating the cause of the blast.

Local publication Bild has attributed the incident to "explosive devices" but the authorities are yet to confirmed this.

The fixture has been postponed and will now provisionally take place at 5:45pm (BST) on Wednesday.