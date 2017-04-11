Apr 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
P-P
MonacoAS Monaco
 

Barcelona, Monaco show support for Borussia Dortmund after explosion

Barcelona and Monaco rally in support of Borussia Dortmund after the club's team bus is involved in an explosion.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 20:35 UK

Barcelona and Monaco have rallied in support of Borussia Dortmund after the team's bus was involved in an explosion ahead of their Champions League clash with the French outfit.

The blast, which shattered the vehicle's windows and left defender Marc Bartra with "superficial" injuries, occurred near the team hotel and resulted in the match being postponed.

In the wake of the incident, Barca's Twitter posted a tribute to Bartra, who was taken to hospital to be treated for a reported arm wound.


Fans remained in the stadium in the wake of the incident, before the club confirmed that the fixture has been moved to the provisional time slot of 5.45pm (BST) tomorrow night.

While both sets of supporters awaited updates, the Monaco fans showed their support to the opposition by chanting "Dortmund" repeatedly, a gesture which the German club acknowledged on Twitter.


There have been no reports of other casualties and the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
