Barcelona and Monaco rally in support of Borussia Dortmund after the club's team bus is involved in an explosion.

Barcelona and Monaco have rallied in support of Borussia Dortmund after the team's bus was involved in an explosion ahead of their Champions League clash with the French outfit.

The blast, which shattered the vehicle's windows and left defender Marc Bartra with "superficial" injuries, occurred near the team hotel and resulted in the match being postponed.

In the wake of the incident, Barca's Twitter posted a tribute to Bartra, who was taken to hospital to be treated for a reported arm wound.

All of our support to @MarcBartra, @BVB and their fans — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 11, 2017

Fans remained in the stadium in the wake of the incident, before the club confirmed that the fixture has been moved to the provisional time slot of 5.45pm (BST) tomorrow night.

While both sets of supporters awaited updates, the Monaco fans showed their support to the opposition by chanting "Dortmund" repeatedly, a gesture which the German club acknowledged on Twitter.

Thanks for your patience and understanding and the "Dortmund! Dortmund" chants, dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN! pic.twitter.com/Gcz9XGQY0J — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

There have been no reports of other casualties and the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.