Apr 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
P-P
MonacoAS Monaco
 

Diego Simeone 'concerned' after Borussia Dortmund incident

Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
© Getty Images
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone reacts to the news that Borussia Dortmund's team coach was rocked by an explosion.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 21:45 UK

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has admitted that the explosion incident involving Borussia Dortmund's team bus has left him worried.

Speaking ahead of his side's Champions League meeting with Leicester City, the Argentine said that he was rendered "speechless" by reports that the vehicle was rocked by a blast near to the team's hotel.

"I'm speechless. I'm concerned," he told reporters. "I have to get some more information as soon as I leave here because I hadn't heard about it, but the first thing that comes to my head is concern. Obviously."

Dortmund defender Marc Bartra was treated in hospital for minor injuries sustained during the incident, but reports suggest that he has since been released.

No other casualties have been reported.

German police have confirmed that they are treating the incident as an "attack" using "serious explosives" and are due to elaborate on their findings at a press conference later this evening.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Dortmund 'in shock' after explosion
>
View our homepages for Diego Simeone, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
General view of Vicente Calderon Stadium pitch and grandstands prior to start of the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Betis Balompie on October 27, 2013
Preview: Atletico Madrid vs. Leicester City
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Atletico 'to offer Antoine Griezmann new contract to ward off Manchester United'
 Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
Diego Simeone 'concerned' after Borussia Dortmund incident
Ramos: 'Real Madrid door is open to Griezmann'Result: Griezmann strikes late to derail Real's title hopesTeam News: BBC return for Madrid derbyLive Commentary: Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid - as it happenedAtletico midfielder Koke 'robbed at gunpoint'
Simeone hails "special" Antoine GriezmannZidane fully focused on Madrid derbyAdvisor: 'Griezmann needs Champions League'Griezmann: Transfer talk is "quite tiring"Ben Arfa slams Mourinho for 'boring football'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Borussia Dortmund team bus caught up in explosion
 Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round second leg football match between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsberger AC on August 6, 2015
Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund P-P AS Monaco
 Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
Diego Simeone 'concerned' after Borussia Dortmund incident
Dortmund keeper: 'We were all in shock'Dortmund 'in shock' after explosion'Explosive devices' behind Dortmund blastBarca, Monaco show support for DortmundDortmund match postponed after explosion
Dortmund: 'Aubameyang will not go to Bayern'Lukasz Piszczek signs new Dortmund dealLiverpool target Dahoud agrees Dortmund switchEmre Mor 'dreams' of playing for MadridDahoud snubs Liverpool for Dortmund?
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage
More AS Monaco News
Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Borussia Dortmund team bus caught up in explosion
 Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round second leg football match between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsberger AC on August 6, 2015
Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund P-P AS Monaco
 Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
Diego Simeone 'concerned' after Borussia Dortmund incident
Dortmund keeper: 'We were all in shock'Dortmund 'in shock' after explosion'Explosive devices' behind Dortmund blastBarca, Monaco show support for DortmundDortmund match postponed after explosion
Monaco to rival PL clubs for Belgian star?Man United 'eye Monaco duo'Kylian Mbappe: 'PSG an attractive club'Result: PSG continue Coupe de la Ligue dominancePires urges Mbappe to stay at Monaco
> AS Monaco Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid30226279314872
2Barcelona31216488286069
3Atletico MadridAtletico31188556243262
4Sevilla31187656391761
5Villarreal31159745242154
6Real Sociedad31164114642452
7EibarEibar31148952421050
8Athletic Bilbao31155114036450
9Espanyol31121094342146
10Celta Vigo30125134551-641
11AlavesAlaves311010112938-940
12Valencia31116144754-739
13Las PalmasLas Palmas31108135052-238
14Malaga3189143647-1133
15Real Betis3187163351-1831
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo31610153350-1728
17Leganes3169162648-2227
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3157193261-2922
19Granada3148192765-3820
20Osasuna3138203270-3817
> Full Version
 