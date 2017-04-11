Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki recounts the moment when the team's bus was rocked by an explosion.

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki has opened up about the moment when the team's bus was caught up in an explosion ahead of their Champions League meeting with AS Monaco.

The shot-stopper said that he and his teammates were "in shock" when the incident occurred near to the team's hotel, damaging the vehicle's windows.

"The bus turned on the main road when there was suddenly a huge bang - a proper explosion," he told Swiss publication Blick. "The police were quickly on the spot and handled the situation. We were all in shock and no one was thinking about football anymore."

Dortmund defender Marc Bartra was taken to hospital after sustaining minor injuries in the blast, but no other casualties were reported.

"I was sat next to Marc Bartra on the back row of the coach and he was injured because of the broken window. After the bang, we all ducked and those who could lay on the floor did so. We didn't know what else would happen," Burki added.

The match was postponed as a result of the incident and is now expected to take place at 5:45pm (BST) on Wednesday evening.