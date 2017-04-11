Apr 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
P-P
MonacoAS Monaco
 

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki: 'We were all in shock'

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki recounts the moment when the team's bus was rocked by an explosion.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 21:22 UK

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki has opened up about the moment when the team's bus was caught up in an explosion ahead of their Champions League meeting with AS Monaco.

The shot-stopper said that he and his teammates were "in shock" when the incident occurred near to the team's hotel, damaging the vehicle's windows.

"The bus turned on the main road when there was suddenly a huge bang - a proper explosion," he told Swiss publication Blick. "The police were quickly on the spot and handled the situation. We were all in shock and no one was thinking about football anymore."

Dortmund defender Marc Bartra was taken to hospital after sustaining minor injuries in the blast, but no other casualties were reported.

"I was sat next to Marc Bartra on the back row of the coach and he was injured because of the broken window. After the bang, we all ducked and those who could lay on the floor did so. We didn't know what else would happen," Burki added.

The match was postponed as a result of the incident and is now expected to take place at 5:45pm (BST) on Wednesday evening.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Barca, Monaco show support for Dortmund
>
View our homepages for Roman Burki, Marc Bartra, Football
Your Comments
More Borussia Dortmund News
Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Borussia Dortmund team bus caught up in explosion
 Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round second leg football match between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsberger AC on August 6, 2015
Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund P-P AS Monaco
 Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
Diego Simeone 'concerned' after Borussia Dortmund incident
Dortmund keeper: 'We were all in shock'Dortmund 'in shock' after explosion'Explosive devices' behind Dortmund blastBarca, Monaco show support for DortmundDortmund match postponed after explosion
Dortmund: 'Aubameyang will not go to Bayern'Lukasz Piszczek signs new Dortmund dealLiverpool target Dahoud agrees Dortmund switchEmre Mor 'dreams' of playing for MadridDahoud snubs Liverpool for Dortmund?
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage
More AS Monaco News
Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Borussia Dortmund team bus caught up in explosion
 Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round second leg football match between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsberger AC on August 6, 2015
Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund P-P AS Monaco
 Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
Diego Simeone 'concerned' after Borussia Dortmund incident
Dortmund keeper: 'We were all in shock'Dortmund 'in shock' after explosion'Explosive devices' behind Dortmund blastBarca, Monaco show support for DortmundDortmund match postponed after explosion
Monaco to rival PL clubs for Belgian star?Man United 'eye Monaco duo'Kylian Mbappe: 'PSG an attractive club'Result: PSG continue Coupe de la Ligue dominancePires urges Mbappe to stay at Monaco
> AS Monaco Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich28215271155668
2RB Leipzig28184651302158
3Hoffenheim281312351282351
4Borussia DortmundDortmund28148659322750
5Hertha Berlin28134113734343
6Freiburg28125113647-1141
7FC Koln28101084134740
8Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach28116113436-239
9Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt28108102830-238
10Schalke 04Schalke28107113732537
11Werder Bremen28106124448-436
12Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen28105134244-235
13Hamburger SV2896132851-2333
14Wolfsburg2886142742-1530
15Mainz 052885153647-1129
16Augsburg2878132645-1929
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 042884163147-1628
18SV Darmstadt 982843211956-3715
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 