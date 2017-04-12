Crowd generic

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's Hans-Joachim Watzke: 'We do not bend before terror'

Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Borussia Dortmund's Hans-Joachim Watzke says that the club will show fans that "terror and hatred" will not "dictate our actions" following the shock bomb attack.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 12:48 UK

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has issued an emotional statement after the club were targeted by a shock bomb attack on Tuesday night.

Explosions shattered glass windows of the team bus as it was travelling with the players to the Westfalenstadion for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Monaco.

Marc Bartra underwent surgery after breaking a bone in his arm and suffering an injury to his hand, but no other players were injured.

Reports in Germany have claimed that the police are investigating a possible Islamist link after a letter claiming responsibility for the attack was found at the scene.

The match was called off and rearranged for 5.45pm UK time today.

In a statement on the club website, Watzke said: "The BVB family was always especially strong when it had to cope with difficult situations. This is perhaps the most difficult situation that we have faced in the past decades. I am sure that we will show ourselves as a strong and united BVB like never before.

"We do not just play for us today. We play for everyone - no matter whether Borussia, Bayer or Schalke supporters. We want to show that terror and hatred can never dictate our actions. And of course we play for Marc Bartra, who wants to see his team win.

"We ask all BVB fans to support our team today with total energy for 90 minutes. This team had to process the incomprehensible in a short space of time. We should all help you to come to terms with it. I just appealed to the team in the changing room to show society that we do not bend before terror."

The Dortmund players trained this morning for the first time since the attack.

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Mkhitaryan "deeply shocked" by attack
Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
 Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round second leg football match between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsberger AC on August 6, 2015
 Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
