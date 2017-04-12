Borussia Dortmund's players train ahead of tonight's rescheduled Champions League match following Tuesday's bomb attack.

Borussia Dortmund's players made their way out onto the training pitch on Wednesday morning for the first time since their team bus was attacked.

Marc Bartra was the only player to suffer injuries when three bomb explosions resulted in the windows of the coach getting smashed while the players were travelling to the Westfalenstadion.

The Spanish defender required surgery on a broken bone in his arm and debris had to be removed from his hand following the blasts, but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

German media outlets have reported that police are investigating a potential Islamist link after a letter was found at the scene allegedly claiming responsibility for the attack.

Last night's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Monaco was called off and rescheduled for 5.45pm UK time today.

Ahead of the match, Thomas Tuchel's players took to the training pitch to prepare.