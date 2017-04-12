Apr 12, 2017 at 5.45pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
vs.
MonacoAS Monaco
 

Borussia Dortmund players train for first time since team bus was attacked

Borussia Dortmund's players train ahead of tonight's rescheduled Champions League match following Tuesday's bomb attack.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 10:29 UK

Borussia Dortmund's players made their way out onto the training pitch on Wednesday morning for the first time since their team bus was attacked.

Marc Bartra was the only player to suffer injuries when three bomb explosions resulted in the windows of the coach getting smashed while the players were travelling to the Westfalenstadion.

The Spanish defender required surgery on a broken bone in his arm and debris had to be removed from his hand following the blasts, but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

German media outlets have reported that police are investigating a potential Islamist link after a letter was found at the scene allegedly claiming responsibility for the attack.

Last night's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Monaco was called off and rescheduled for 5.45pm UK time today.

Ahead of the match, Thomas Tuchel's players took to the training pitch to prepare.

Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
