Crowd generic

Borussia Dortmund

Police investigate 'Islamist link' to Borussia Dortmund bomb blast

Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
© Getty Images
Police are reportedly investigating a possible Islamist motive for the bomb blast on Borussia Dortmund's team bus.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 09:16 UK

Police are reportedly checking whether Tuesday night's bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus has an Islamist motive.

Three bomb explosions shattered the glass windows of the football club's coach while the team were travelling to the Westfalenstadion for their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Monaco.

Nobody was seriously injured, but Dortmund defender Marc Bartra required surgery after breaking a bone in his arm and had debris - thought to be broken glass - lodged in his hand.

Local police confirmed that a letter claiming responsibility for the attack was found at the scene, but the authorities have not yet revealed its content.

According to German media outlet Suddeutsche Zeitung, police are investigating a possible Islamist link after the letter reportedly began with the words, "In the name of Allah the merciful, the compassionate".

SZ went on to say that the December attack on a Christmas market in Berlin was also mentioned in the letter, while a threat against Germany and "other crusader nations" was made, claiming that they are on "an Isis death list" until the country withdraws its Tornado military jets from Syria.

However, it is believed that the police are uncertain whether the letter is genuine and are not ruling out the possibility of the piece being used as a decoy.

Meanwhile, the Champions League match between Dortmund and Monaco has been rescheduled for 5.45pm UK time today.

A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
Read Next:
Monaco offers 'full support' to Dortmund
>
View our homepages for Marc Bartra, Football
Your Comments
More Borussia Dortmund News
Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Henrikh Mkhitaryan "deeply shocked" by Borussia Dortmund bomb attack
 Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Borussia Dortmund team bus caught up in explosion
 Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Police investigate 'Islamist link' to Borussia Dortmund bomb blast
Dortmund incident a 'targeted attack'Monaco offers 'full support' to DortmundSimeone 'concerned' by Dortmund incidentDortmund keeper: 'We were all in shock'Dortmund 'in shock' after explosion
'Explosive devices' behind Dortmund blastBarca, Monaco show support for DortmundDortmund match postponed after explosionLive Commentary: Borussia Dortmund P-P AS MonacoDortmund: 'Aubameyang will not go to Bayern'
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich28215271155668
2RB Leipzig28184651302158
3Hoffenheim281312351282351
4Borussia DortmundDortmund28148659322750
5Hertha Berlin28134113734343
6Freiburg28125113647-1141
7FC Koln28101084134740
8Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach28116113436-239
9Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt28108102830-238
10Schalke 04Schalke28107113732537
11Werder Bremen28106124448-436
12Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen28105134244-235
13Hamburger SV2896132851-2333
14Wolfsburg2886142742-1530
15Mainz 052885153647-1129
16Augsburg2878132645-1929
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 042884163147-1628
18SV Darmstadt 982843211956-3715
> Full Version
 