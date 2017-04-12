New Transfer Talk header

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Manchester City 'chasing Barcelona youngster Marc Cucurella'
A report claims that Manchester City want to bring Barcelona youngster Marc Cucurella to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season. Read more.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar confirms Schalke 04 exit
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar says that he will leave Schalke 04 on a free transfer at the end of the season, but rules out "moving to some club in the desert, China or Turkey". Read more.

Michael Carrick: 'I won't play for Newcastle United'
Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick rules out a future move to hometown club Newcastle United. Read more.

Newcastle United join race for Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose?
Newcastle United reportedly decide to join the race to sign Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose, who is also attracting interest from Everton. Read more.

AC Milan, Inter Milan to target Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno?
Both AC Milan and Inter Milan are reportedly considering moves for Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno. Read more.

Defender Brendan Galloway returns to Everton after West Brom loan spell
West Bromwich Albion allow defender Brendan Galloway to return to parent club Everton after falling down the pecking order at The Hawthorns. Read more.

Everton to consider move for Bournemouth defender Steve Cook?
Everton will reportedly consider a move for Bournemouth defender Steve Cook should they fail to seal the signing of Burnley's Michael Keane. Read more.

Bayern Munich to move for ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Paulinho?
Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande this summer. Read more.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman wants to take Martina from former club Southampton?
Ronald Koeman will reportedly try to sign right-back Cuco Martina from his former club Southampton this summer. Read more.

Chris Sutton: 'Everton's Ross Barkley has more than likely been tapped up'
Chris Sutton believes that the reason behind Ross Barkley's delay in signing a new contract is because he has been "tapped up" by another club. Read more.

Manchester United to sell Adnan Januzaj this summer?
Manchester United are reportedly prepared to sell Adnan Januzaj this summer after failing to impress at Sunderland. Read more.

Real Madrid 'confident of luring Chelsea star Eden Hazard to Bernabeu'
Real Madrid reportedly feel confident that they will sign Chelsea star Eden Hazard this summer. Read more.

Atletico 'to offer Antoine Griezmann new contract to ward off Manchester United'
Atletico Madrid reportedly want to ward off Manchester United by offering Antoine Griezmann a new two-year deal. Read more.

Krystian Bielik of Arsenal
